Kerry hurlers could earn trip to Leinster

It is likely to have gone largely unnoticed amid the many changes made for a truncated championship season, but Kerry’s hurlers will play in the 2022 Leinster SHC should they lift Joe McDonagh cup honours later this summer.

The notion that the Kingdom hurlers would be ‘rewarded’ with a promotion/relegation clash against the bottom team in Munster’s round-robin series to gain access to their home province has been a major bone of contention.

That play-off clause is not enforced on any Leinster counties who lift the McDonagh Cup, or last year’s winners Antrim who will play for the Bob O’Keeffe Cup this summer, and it limits Kerry’s chances of taking a seat at Munster’s top table.

The controversial rule was put on the back burner last year due to a much-changed Munster SHC amid Covid-19 and that will be the case again this year if Fintan O’Connor’s men prevail as they will earn regular trips to face Leinster strongholds like Kilkenny and Wexford.

“If Kerry win the Joe McDonagh Cup in 2021, they will play in the Leinster Hurling Championship in 2022, this is due to the fact that there is no round-robin in Munster and a back door championship,” a GAA spokesperson told the Irish Independent.

“This means as per rule that there cannot be a lowest-placed team in Munster to have a play-off. This is only for 2021, and will revert back to the play-off if Kerry are in the Joe McDonagh in 2022.”

Kerry host Down in Tralee this Saturday for their McDonagh Cup opener before playing Meath in the other group game with the table-toppers earning a place in the final – which will be played before the Leinster SHC final – against either Carlow, Kildare or Westmeath.

The McDonagh Cup winners will replace one of the six sides in Leinster for the 2022 provincial campaign and that will be decided in a preliminary Qualifier round between the beaten quarter-finalists (Dublin v Antrim and Laois v Wexford) with the losers relegated and the winners progressing to Round 1 of the All-Ireland Qualifiers.