Kerry drawn with Meath and Down in Joe McDonagh Cup while former All-Ireland champs Offaly face Sligo in Christy Ring opener

KERRY have been drawn in the same group as Meath and Down as they seek to go one step further in this year’s Joe McDonagh Cup, having lost last year’s decider to Antrim.

The other side of the six-team draw will include Christy Ring champions Kildare, Carlow and Westmeath, with the top team in each group advancing to the final and the winners promoted to next year’s Leinster SHC.

Each team will have one home and one away round-robin game; the bottom placed team in each group will face a relegation play-off to the Christy Ring Cup.

Fallen giants Offaly, under the stewardship of former Kilkenny star Michael Fennelly, will open their Christy Ring campaign away to Sligo while, in Group A, Wicklow, Roscommon and Derry will play each other in a round-robin format.

The top two teams in this group will qualify for the semi-finals along with the winner of the Offaly/Sligo fixture, while the third-placed team will play the loser of Offaly/Sligo in a quarter-final that doubles as a relegation play-off.

The Christy Ring champions will be promoted to next season’s McDonagh Cup.

The Nickey Rackard Cup replicates the above format, with Donegal, Mayo and Leitrim in Group A while Armagh and Tyrone meet in the one-off Group B encounter. The champions will be promoted to the Ring Cup.

The Lory Meagher Cup will be run off on the same basis and also incorporates five teams - Longford, Louth and Monaghan in one group, Fermanagh facing Cavan in the other.

The fixtures in all four competitions will start on the weekend of June 26-27.

Joe McDonagh Cup - Group A: Kildare v Carlow (June 26-27), Carlow v Westmeath (July 3-4), Westmeath v Kildare (July 10-11). Group B: Kerry v Down (June 26-27), Down v Meath (July 3-4), Meath v Kerry (July 10-11).

Christy Ring Cup – Group A: Wicklow v Roscommon (June 26-27), Roscommon v Derry (July 3-4), Derry v Wicklow (July 10-11). Group B: Sligo v Offaly (July 3-4).

Nickey Rackard Cup – Group A: Donegal v Mayo (June 26-27), Mayo v Leitrim (July 3-4), Leitrim v Donegal (July 10-11). Group B: Armagh v Tyrone (July 3-4).

Lory Meagher Cup – Group A: Longford v Louth (June 26-27), Louth v Monaghan (July 3-4), Monaghan v Longford (July 10-11). Group B: Cavan v Fermanagh (July 3-4).