Kerry claim historic first-ever win over Tipperary with Munster Hurling Cup quarter-final victory

Stephen Molumphy’s reign as the new Kerry senior hurling manager got off to best possible start when they put in a huge shift against an experimental Tipperary side in the Munster Hurling Cup at a bitterly cold Austin Stack Park and created history in the process. It was Kerry’s first ever senior hurling win over Tipperary in the long history of the GAA.

Kerry were in a determined mood from the very outset and hurled with hunger and conviction as Shane Conway ran the show from midfield and the Kerry defence were outstanding with work rate that caught Tipperary by surprise.

This result comes with health warning as it is January hurling, and Tipperary had only two regulars. Kerry had three points to spare over Tipperary but the scoreboard doesn’t reveal that the home side had a late penalty saved, when a goal then would have put the Kingdom five clear. That they had to defend in numbers in the final few minutes after Shane Conway’s miss to find late scores from Paudie Ahern and Conway will have pleased Molumphy as much as anything over the preceding 80 minutes.

Kerry led 0-4 to 0-3 at the water beak with Limerick club man Paudie Ahearn scoring a beauty while Shane Conway was working his magic. By half time the Kerry led 0-9 to 0-6, the mercurial Conway firing over 0-5, with Fionan Mackessy and Shane Nolan scored massive long range points , as Kerry were physically dominating Tipperary in every facet of play.

Tipperary were completely reliant on Sean Ryan who converted four frees in the first half, and three more after the break, and when you add in four more frees from Dylan Walsh, it was poor from Tipperary’s point of view in that they only managed three points from play.

The Premier County shot 18 wides and, though they upped their game in the second half, Colm Bonnar admitted that they left themselves too much to do.

By the 50th minute Limerick closed the gap to 0-11 to 0-10 and were Kerry beginning to fade. But the Kingdom were not to be denied as Michael Leane, Gavin Dooley and Conway (free) struck for points to make it 0-14 to 0-10 at the second water break, and Tipperary looked beaten.

Dylan Walsh came on for Connors, who suffered a serious leg injury that caused an 11-minute delay, and scored four frees, but Kerry responded with Shane Conway setting up Sean Sheehan who was upended for a penalty in the 76th minute. But Barry Hogan saved the strike brilliantly, but it was Kerry who finished the stronger with points from Aherne and the outstanding Conway. It’s All –Ireland champions Limerick next Friday night for Kerry but the element of surprise is gone.

Scorers:

Kerry: S Conway (0-9, 6fs), P Aherne (0-3), M Leane, C Harty, S Nolan 1f), G Dooley and F Mackessy 0-1 each.

Limerick: S Ryan (0-7 f’s), D Walsh (4fs), R Byrne, C Stakelum and W Connors (0-1 each)

TEAMS –

KERRY – L Dee, C O’Keeffe, F Mackessy, S Weir, M Leane, E Leen, E Ross, C Walsh, C Harty; S Nolan, S Conway, G Dooley, M Heffernan, P Ahern, J Sheehan

Subs: B Lonergan for C Harty (47), M O’Leary for J Sheehan (50), S Sheehan for G Dooley (72)

TIPPERARY – B Hogan , D Carey , J Quigley, C Morgan, E Connolly, R Byrne , P Cadell; D McCormack, S Curran; G Browne, C Stakelum, R Doody; S Ryan, P Flynn, K O’Kelly.

Subs: C Barrett for P Cadell (18), D McGrath for D Carey (inj, 25), W Connor for R Doody (ht), S Kennedy for S Curran (54), D Walsh for K O’Kelly (56), K Kelly for W Connors ( inj 66)

Referee: Ciaran O’Regan (Cork)