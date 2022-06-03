Kerry Airport charter special flight to bring Kingdom hurlers home from Dublin after Joe McDonagh Cup final

Eoghan Campbell of Antrim, left, and Eric Leen of Kerry during the Joe McDonagh Cup Final media event at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Kerry Airport will charter a special flight to bring the county's hurling side home from Dublin after their Joe McDonagh Cup final against Antrim in Croke Park (5.0) tomorrow.

Due to hotel accommodation costing close to €13,000 in the capital for tomorrow night, Stephen Molumphy's side had been forced to travel the four-hour trip by bus before their local airport gladly intervened.

“We are delighted to support the Kerry hurlers this weekend,” John Mulhern, CEO of Kerry Airport Ireland, said today.

“They had booked a one-way flight to Dublin with Ryanair but the timings of the game and the return flight clashed. Instead of facing a five-hour bus journey to Kerry, we are proud to sponsor a charter flight with Emerald Airlines to bring everyone home.

“We sincerely hope that this will give them the peace of mind to focus on the matter in hand – to win the Joe McDonagh Cup against Antrim. We wish everyone involved the best of luck in Croke Park.”