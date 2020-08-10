Kelly helps Ballyea progress

Broadford overcame Clonlara by 0-17 to 0-15 as O'Callaghan's Mills outscored Crusheen by 3-17 to 0-17 (stock photo)

Seven of the eight quarter-finalists in the Clare SHC are known with Inagh-Kilnamona, Kilmaley, Broadford, Sixmilebridge, Feakle, O'Callaghan's Mills and Ballyea through after round two.

The meeting of Cratloe and Éire Óg, Ennis, scheduled for Shannon yesterday, did not go ahead due to a positive case of Covid-19 in Cratloe GAA.

Inagh-Kilnamona were first into tonight's draw following a 1-21 to 1-14 win over Newmarket-on-Fergus, on Friday evening, at Cusack Park.

Their neighbours Kilmaley were also impressive on Saturday when they overcame Wolfe Tones na Sionna by 4-13 to 1-17. A goal by Kilmaley's Tom O'Rourke just seconds after throw-in set the tone.

Sixmilebridge are on course for two in a row having dispatched Whitegate by 0-20 to 1-13 on Saturday evening, while Feakle had the biggest win of the weekend - defeating Clarecastle by 5-20 to 2-12.

Broadford overcame Clonlara yesterday by 0-17 to 0-15 as O'Callaghan's Mills outscored Crusheen by 3-17 to 0-17.

Ballyea made tonight's draw after a 2-28 to 0-11 win over Clooney-Quin at Sixmilebridge.

Goals by Tony Kelly and Gary Brennan in either half saw them through.

Irish Independent