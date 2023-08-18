Keith Rossiter set to be announced as Wexford hurling manager

KEITH ROSSITER is expected to be announced as the new Wexford senior hurling manager today.

The Oulart-the-Ballagh clubman has been a front runner over the past couple of weeks, while his position was further strengthened once former Waterford manager Derek McGrath withdrew from the race this week.

Both had been interviewed for the post following last Sunday's county senior hurling semi-finals.

Rossiter, who managed the Wexford U20 team to two provincial final defeats in 2022 and 2023, will be joined by Cork’s Frank Flannery, who managed the club to two county titles and solitary provincial title in 2015.

Rossiter will be replacing Darragh Egan, who failed to have his two-year stay extended.