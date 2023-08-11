Keith Rossiter set for Wexford hurling hot seat while Clare star Ryan Taylor suffers cruciate curse

Keith Rossiter is in pole position to become the next Wexford senior hurling manager with a decision expected to be confirmed in the coming weeks.

The Oulart-The Ballagh defender, who soldiered with Wexford for 12 years before retiring in 2015, is top of the list to replace Darragh Egan with Model chiefs believed to be keen to remain in house with their next appointment.

It was decided not to extend Egan’s initial two-year term as Wexford boss following a "comprehensive review" last month with the Tipperary native relieved of his duties despite public backing from his squad.

There is understood to be a strong outside influence as part of Rossiter's proposed backroom team with the 39-year-old tipped to link up once again with Ballygunner coach David Franks if proposed for the role, as expected.

Rossiter is the outgoing Model U-20 manager having served two years in charge - they were beaten narrowly in the Leinster final on both occasions - while he also has senior inter-county experience having worked under Davy Fitzgerald during his successful spell in the sunny south east.

Today's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 11th August

Elsewhere, Clare star Ryan Taylor faces a race against time to feature in next year's Munster SHC after suffering the curse of the cruciate.

Taylor was forced off before half-time in last month's All-Ireland SHC semi-final defeat to Kilkenny and subsequent scans revealed the worst news possible as he had ruptured his cruciate knee ligament.

Taylor, nominated for an All-Star in midfield last year, has quickly become one of Clare's most influential players under Brian Lohan but the Banner boss must plan without his services until next May at the earliest.

The Clooney-Quin clubman, known for his electric pace, will miss all of the Clare SHC and he is understood to be going under the knife later this month with a long rehabilitation ahead.

Taylor is facing approximately nine months out of action - that would see him returning towards the end of May next year - so the time will be very tight if he is to feature in saffron and blue at all next year.