Keith Higgins lifts Nicky Rackard Cup at Croke Park as Mayo see off Tyrone

Mayo captain Keith Higgins lifts the Nicky Rackard Cup after beating Tyrone at Croke Park. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Mayo swept to their second Nicky Rackard Cup triumph with a confident and stylish display at Croke Park yesterday.

They were never troubled by a Tyrone side who nevertheless battled to the end.

Seán Regan punished a defensive error with a fifth-minute goal, and Mayo built upon that early boost, with former football star Keith Higgins, Shane Boland, Adrian Phillips and Cathal Freeman all sending over points.

Damian Casey posted a couple of Tyrone points, but had a penalty saved by Bobby Douglas, and despite having full-back Michael Morley in the sin bin, the Connacht side pushed on.

Cormac Phillips and Freeman were on target, and after hitting seven in a row, they led by a commanding 13 points, 1-15 to 0-5, at the interval after an impressive showing in the opening 35 minutes.

Conor Grogan fired in a Tyrone goal in the 42nd minute, but that was cancelled out by a Freeman strike as the westerners resumed control.

Regan struck over a long-range score, with subs Jason Coyne, Brian Morley and Oisín Greally also getting on the scoresheet..

Freeman missed a penalty, but it mattered little as his side cruised to victory, with skipper Higgins playing a pivotal role, and contributing seven scores, five from play.

Casey kept plugging away for Tyrone, bringing his tally to nine, but it was not enough for the Red Hands.

Scorers:

Mayo: C Freeman 1-4; K Higgins 0-7 (1f, 1 ’65); S Regan 1-3; A Phillips, S Boland 0-3 each; B Morley 0-2; S Kenny (f), D Kenny, C Phillips, J Coyne, O Greally 0-1 each.

Tyrone: D Casey 0-9 (6f); C Kearns 0-3; C Grogan 1-0; B McGurk, T Morgan 0-1 each.

Teams –

Mayo - B Douglas; S Coyne, M Morley, C Daly; G Nolan, D Kenny, C Henry; J Cassidy, S Kenny; C Phillips, C Freeman, S Boland; K Higgins, A Phillips, S Regan. Subs: J Coyne for C Phillips (46), P McCrann for Cassidy (46), B Morley for A Phillips (60), O Greally for Boland (66).

Tyrone – C McElhatton; SP McKernan, D Rafferty, C McNally; J Kerr, C Kearns, L Devlin; C Lagan, M Little; C Grogan, CJ McGourty, D Casey; R Weir, C Ferguson, B McGurk. Subs: T Morgan for Ferguson (30), D Begley for McNally (h-t), P McHugh for McKernan (38), S Óg Grogan for Weir (43), S Donaghy for Little (63).

Referee: R Fitzsimons (Offaly).