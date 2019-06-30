'Just get out there and try your bloody best'

As a player, he was part of the team that produced one of the greatest upsets in the history of the Leinster championship when denying Kilkenny a sixth consecutive provincial title with a 17-point destruction in 1976, the result of which almost looks like a misprint.

It's as part of the management team, though, where the 67-year-old digs to find his fondest memory against the black and amber enemy and Michael Jacob's injury-time goal to knock them out at the semi-final stage of the 2004 Leinster championship.

To the left of the goal as Jacob's shot rattled the net, Brian Cody jumped in the air before falling to his knees in front of the Davin Stand as all of Wexford exploded in celebration.

"Oh Jesus Christ, it was a great goal," recalls Quigley, with tangible excitement still in his voice.

"I can still remember what it felt like and the euphoria of the people around me on that day. It did wonders for the county.

"We hadn't won the Leinster final for a good few years and it was an incredibly emotional and joyous occasion to win that game and to defeat Offaly in the final. But having said that, it wasn't an All-Ireland final. We had our sights set on bigger things. That was only meant to be the first part of our journey."

By the end of 2004, Kilkenny and Cody were off the canvas and into an All-Ireland final, which they lost to Cork who had beaten Wexford in the semi-final. Since then, Kilkenny have 10 Leinster titles and eight All-Irelands and today are hoping to avoid the relative famine of going three years without a provincial crown - something that hasn't happened in Cody's reign.

For almost every other county - including Wexford - it's an unfathomable amount of success which leaves them clinging to former glories and opening themselves up to accusations of living in the past.

"People need to forget about 1996 (the last time Wexford won an All-Ireland) and move on or we'll never win anything again," one All-Ireland winning captain remarked in the Stillorgan Hotel after the senior camogie team secured three-in-a-row in 2012.

Quigley, however, doesn't share those sentiments. "That's a load of rubbish. 1996 had a massive effect on people and was an incredible time for the fans. It's important to remember the good times as it motivates you to work harder to bring them back. I haven't one regret from my hurling days. I would have loved to win an All-Ireland, but at my stage in life whether I have a medal or not doesn't really matter. It's the memories I made and the people I met over the years that matters now."

For this generation, it's time to create some new ones and although some former players have questioned the team's style under Davy Fitzgerald, Quigley has no issue with it once the end goal remains the same. "Davy has done terrific work. We're in a Leinster final expecting to win it and believing we can, and we haven't been there for a long time. And there's no reason why we can't push on to an All-Ireland final.

"We have the players capable of competing with anyone in Ireland," he adds.

As a former forward, he admits he probably wouldn't have enjoyed playing in the sweeper system. But that's not to say he thinks Fitzgerald deserves criticism for it.

"I think he's too defensive, but everyone has an opinion on it and the only person's opinion who matters at the end of the day is Davy's. It's all about results. I remember Liam Griffin was asked the same question and he said 'I don't care if they bring the ball up in a wheelbarrow as long as they win' and I'd agree with that too."

All three of Quigley's Leinster final victories came against Kilkenny, including the famous final of 1976 when Quigley hit the opening point on a day Cody lined out at left-corner back for Kilkenny. Wexford held the Cats to a point in the second half and just one from play in a 2-20 to 1-6 victory with the following day's Irish Independent describing the six-in-a-row chasing Kilkenny as "looking like a bunch of novices."

In every sense, the game has changed since but, for Quigley, there's always a foundation for success. "The sight of the Kilkenny jersey brings out the best in Wexford and that will be the same on Sunday. There's no secret to beating them, just get out there and try your bloody best.

"As long as they play to their ability and have confidence in themselves, there is no reason why they can't come out on top. We've shown over the last few years that we are a better team than them."

"People have been commenting on Croke Park being a bigger pitch and suiting the likes of TJ Reid, but I'd flip that on its head and say the likes of Rory O'Connor and Lee Chin will have more space too."

Chin, like Fitzgerald, has been something of a lightning rod when criticism has been aimed at the current crop with Jackie Tyrrell describing him as having "no edge to him these days" last year after Chin revealed his decision to step back from work and concentrate on hurling.

Cut from old-school cloth, Quigley might be assumed to take the same view with the Rathnure man's inter-county career spanning two decades while successfully running his own accountancy firm and helping to raise a young family.

"Sure if he's happy God dammit isn't that all that matters?" is Quigley's straightforward assessment of Chin's situation. "Whether somebody decides to concentrate on hurling full-time or not, that's a personal decision and nobody else's. He's playing exceptionally well this year and if that's what he wants, it's what he wants."

Quigley's final game for Wexford came in 1989 while, aged 40, it was only a cruciate injury which finally convinced him to hang up his boots at club level.

"If it hadn't been for that, I would have kept playing until they dropped me," he laughs. "I'd love to be playing now, but unfortunately old age creeps up on you."

Today will be Wexford's second provincial decider in three years having previously not reached once since 2008 and Quigley expects the attendance to top the 60,000 who descended on Croke Park in 2017 for the defeat to Galway.

"The whole county will be there. These players deserve success, but so do the fans," he adds with memories of the celebrations in the 1970s and 2004 still vivid - although the stories surrounding them are a little sketchy.

"You wouldn't be able to publish what I tell you, so there's no point," he laughs.

Just because he remembers so much doesn't mean he's going to reveal everything.

Sunday Indo Sport