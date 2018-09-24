JP McManus donates €100,000 to every county board in Ireland to help local GAA clubs

JP McManus has reportedly donated €100,000 to every county board in Ireland to distribute among GAA clubs.

RTÉ is reporting that the Limerick multi-millionaire, who has been a main sponsor of the Treaty county for a number of years, will give €3.2m to counties to give to their local clubs.

McManus sent a letter to each county board outlining that the money is for the development of GAA across the country.

The horse racing magnate was celebrated in the Limerick dressing room after the All-Ireland hurling final win over Galway, after which he spoke to the Limerick Leader about the impact that winning the Liam McCarthy Cup made on him and his wife Noreen.

"Waking up? I don’t know if I went to sleep," he said when asked what it was like to wake up with Limerick as All-Ireland champions.

"I wanted to make sure I wasn’t dreaming.

"When we won, I could see the relief. And the happiness. She [McManus' wife Noreen] said, 'This is the best thing that ever happened.' And for her, I believe it is – in a sporting world anyway. As a kid, she was at all the matches. I mean, the tears were flowing. They were rolling down her cheeks."

Online Editors