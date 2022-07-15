John Mullane’s Limerick and Kilkenny player ratings ahead of Sunday’s mouth-watering All-Ireland hurling final

John Mullane rates his predicted line-ups for Sunday’s All-Ireland SHC final.

1. Nickie Quaid 9/10

Age: 33 Club: Effin

A huge cog in the Limerick wheel. A great shot-stopper, but his distribution from puck-outs is equally impressive. If he's on top of his game, three-in-a-row is within their grasp.

2. Seán Finn 10/10

Age: 26 Club: Bruff

What a corner-back this lad is. I was marked by some of the greats, but Finn is different gravy. Mr Reliable is on course to be called the best corner-back ever.

3. Mike Casey 8/10

Age: 26 Club: Na Piarsaigh

Missed the 2020 and '21 finals, but back to his best. Brilliant on Johnny Glynn in the 2018 final and won't have any fear of the aerial threat posed by TJ Reid or Walter Walsh.

4. Barry Nash 9/10

Age: 25 Club: South Liberties

Made a massive difference in the 2019 semi-final when introduced and has been brilliant ever since. Starts and sets up a lot of attacks from defence and is in Hurler of the Year form.

5. Diarmaid Byrnes 9/10

Age: 28 Club: Patrickswell

Has accumulated 0-31 so far (24f and 2 '65s) and has his hand up for Hurler of the Year. This final may be decided on placed balls and he is a key weapon.

6. Declan Hannon 9/10

Age: 29 Club: Adare

So good on the ball and he can become the first man to lift Liam MacCarthy four times. Unlikely to sit in the pocket as much if TJ or Adrian Mullen land in at No 11.

7. Dan Morrissey 8/10

Age: 29 Club: Ahane

People talk about Kyle Hayes being a better wing-back, but you just can't leave Morrissey on the bench. Has huge versatility across the defence and is due a big one.

8. Will O'Donoghue 9/10

Age: 28 Club: Na Piarsaigh

'The Warlord', my favourite Limerick hurler and their most important player. Does a lot of the dirty work and with the middle third a battleground this weekend he will relish the fight.

9. Darragh O'Donovan 8/10

Age: 27 Club: Doon

His partnership with O'Donoghue has been key in recent years. Must keep a good eye on Cian Kenny, but the Cats must also be aware of his exquisite link play for the Limerick attack.

10. Gearóid Hegarty 9/10

Age: 27 Club: St Patrick's

Has bagged 2-9 from play in the last two finals. He will be champing at the bit after a poor showing against Galway and I expect a big one from 'Hego'.

11. Kyle Hayes 9/10

Age: 24 Club: Kildimo-Pallaskenry

Starting to find his feet up front and was excellent versus Galway. So versatile and could end up in defence late on. His pace, directness and power are a game-changer.

12. Tom Morrissey 9/10

Age: 26 Club: Ahane

His point against the Cats in 2018 was the kick-start for this team. Comes into the final with a point to prove and his potential battle with another speedster in Mikey Carey is key.

13. Aaron Gillane 9/10

Age: 26 Club: Patrickswell

The go-to guy for Limerick this year with 3-18 from play. Another contender for Hurler of the Year and his battle with Huw Lawlor will be fascinating, the duel of the game.

14. Séamus Flanagan 8/10

Age: 25 Club: Feohanagh-Castlemahon

Unbelievable in the Munster final and unreal in three All-Ireland finals so far. Tommy Walsh is the most likely to pick him and it's an unheralded battle like that which could decide a final.

15. Graeme Mulcahy 8/10

Age: 32 Club: Kilmallock

What a servant. Brilliant in the '18 final, but he will earn every score off Mikey Butler if he gets the nod. Not as dangerous on the scoreboard, but his work-rate sets the tone.

THE BENCH 9

What other team could have All-Star defenders and attackers in reserve? They have serious options at both ends of the pitch. The reinforcements add yet another string to their bow.

TOTAL

140/160

Kilkenny

1. Eoin Murphy 9/10

Age: 31 Club: Glenmore

Toss of a coin over who is the best net-minder in the country between him and Quaid, but Murphy has been the best goalkeeper of the last decade. Distribution and puck-puts will be crucial.

2. Mikey Butler 9/10

Age: 22 Club: O'Loughlin Gaels

The find of the season and a gem of a man-marker. Surely given a similar job again on Sunday and the pint-sized corner-back is in pole position to win a first All-Star, and maybe a first All-Ireland.

3. Huw Lawlor 9/10

Age: 26 Club: O'Loughlin Gaels

The best full-back in the country. Awesome the last two days and a potential match-up with Aaron Gillane whets the appetite; that battle could decide the destination of Liam MacCarthy.

4. Tommy Walsh 8/10

Age: 24 Club: Tullaroan

Mightn't be blessed with the same skills as his namesake but name a player who has had a good day off him. Goes about his business quietly while nullifying his direct opponent.

5. Mikey Carey 8/10

Age: 23 Club: Young Irelands

One half of the first father-and-son combination which Cody has managed in his 24 seasons with Kilkenny and is carrying on DJ's legacy. Pace and never-say-die attitude have cemented his place.

6. Richie Reid 8/10

Age: 29 Club: Ballyhale Shamrocks

Sub goalie in 2017, the captain brings a different dynamic with his use of the ball. It'll be interesting to see if he stays on the 'D' or pushes up for a potential mismatch on Kyle Hayes.

7. Paddy Deegan 8/10

Age: 26 Club: O'Loughlin Gaels

An unsung hero and gets better and better with every season. A wholehearted player who gives everything and will fight on his back for Kilkenny. Could match up with Gearóid Hegarty.

8. Conor Browne 8/10

Age: 26 Club: James Stephens

Son of the legendary Angela Downey and an important player for the Cats. Had a big game on Cian Lynch three years ago and will be asked to do a similar job on Will O'Donoghue.

9. Cian Kenny 8/10

Age: 21 Club: James Stephens

This lad reminds me a bit of Jamie Barron. Can play anywhere from midfield up, as we saw against Dublin. Excellent in the semi-final and Limerick must keep an eye on him in his first final.

10. Adrian Mullen 9/10

Age: 23 Club: Ballyhale Shamrocks

Back to his scintillating form of 2019 after injury struggles and really hurt Limerick that famous day. Can do damage if he continues to float, will Limerick try to counteract his free role?

11. TJ Reid 10/10

Age: 34 Club: Ballyhale Shamrocks

The greatest player I've ever seen. Legs may be waning, but his brain and aerial prowess are not. Will do everything to get his brother Richie up the steps and an eighth medal would cement his ‘GOAT’ status.

12. Pádraig Walsh 8/10

Age: 30 Club: Tullaroan

Brilliant in the 2019 semi-final at No 6 and top-class no matter where he is, like older brother Tommy. It'll be interesting to see the job he is asked to do. Offers aerial prowess.

13. Billy Ryan 8/10

Age: 25 Club: Graigue-Ballycallan

Eager to follow in the footsteps of clubmate Eddie Brennan and land his first Celtic Cross. He has the potential to do a 'Taggy' Fogarty on it from 2006 and could be a surprise man-of-the-match.

14. Martin Keoghan 8/10

Age: 23 Club: Tullaroan

'Mossy' is a real honest player who gives everything. He has four goals in this year's championship and was unlucky to be taken off the last day. Will be asked to empty himself and he'll do just that.

15. Eoin Cody 8/10

Age: 21 Club: Ballyhale Shamrocks

The Shefflin bloodline will have a big part to play and it could be his day. A potential showdown with Seán Finn would be a doozy, but he could yet be a curve ball at No 11.

THE BENCH 9/10

A lovely mix of youth and experience. They have really honest players who will come on and carry the fight, the work-rate won't drop and they also have an X-factor.

TOTAL

135/160