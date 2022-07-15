| 19.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

John Mullane’s Limerick and Kilkenny player ratings ahead of Sunday’s mouth-watering All-Ireland hurling final

The Limerick squad before their All-Ireland SHC semi-final match against Galway at Croke Park. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand
The Kilkenny squad before their All-Ireland SHC semi-final match against Clare at Croke Park. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand

Close

The Limerick squad before their All-Ireland SHC semi-final match against Galway at Croke Park. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

The Limerick squad before their All-Ireland SHC semi-final match against Galway at Croke Park. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

The Kilkenny squad before their All-Ireland SHC semi-final match against Clare at Croke Park. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

The Kilkenny squad before their All-Ireland SHC semi-final match against Clare at Croke Park. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

/

The Limerick squad before their All-Ireland SHC semi-final match against Galway at Croke Park. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

John Mullane

John Mullane rates his predicted line-ups for Sunday’s All-Ireland SHC final.

Limerick

1. Nickie Quaid 9/10

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy