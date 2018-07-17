John Mullane urges Wexford fans not to 'kick Davy Fitzgerald under a bus'

Waterford legend John Mullane has urged Wexford to keep faith with Davy Fitzgerald and do everything in their power to keep him at the Model County in 2019.

The Wexford boss is believed to be mulling over his options as he contemplates a 12th consecutive season in inter-county management.

Fitzgerald agreed to a three-year stay when he took over but that could change after his second year in charge ended with a disappointing All-Ireland quarter-final defeat to Clare at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday.

Wexford reached the league semi-final this year and cemented their place in Division 1A but missed out on a Leinster final appearance and were passive in the loss to the Banner.

Speaking on The Throw-In, Independent.ie's GAA podcast, Mullane said he believes that Fitzgerald is the man to help Wexford reach the next level.

"I think the Wexford supporters really need to stay behind Davy now," he said.

"I don't think after one bad result, they can kick him under a bus.

"Stay behind him. He's a very good manager.

"Let's be honest, 18 months ago where were Wexford?

"He's bringing the X Factor back to Wexford hurling.

"He would have went home on Saturday night and he would have been kicking himself.

"He'll overlook the whole year and if it needs a bit of tweaking there is no better man to tweak things than Davy Fitzgerald. He's a very, very shrewd operator.

"I think Wexford can push on to the next level. Within a short space of time he has done an incredible job.

"Sometimes it has to go back to the players themselves, they didn't win enough individual battles on Saturday and some of the players have to look at themselves and say, 'Did I do enough for Davy over the course of the year?'

"It is easy to blame the system and the manager.

"I don't think Davy will go as hard at the league next year. I think they went heavy in November and December. "

Online Editors