John Mullane: Tipperary need to close up their defence and stop conceding goals if they are to tackle Limerick

Tipperary's Noel McGrath runs out before the Munster championship match against Limerick last season. Photo: Sportsfile© SPORTSFILE

John Mullane

They often say in the business world that you have to speculate to accumulate, but Liam Cahill will be mindful that taking risks against Limerick also comes with its own health warning.