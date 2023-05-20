John Mullane: Tipperary need to close up their defence and stop conceding goals if they are to tackle Limerick
John Mullane
They often say in the business world that you have to speculate to accumulate, but Liam Cahill will be mindful that taking risks against Limerick also comes with its own health warning.
Latest Hurling
Kilkenny book place in All-Ireland series with Leinster SHC win over Dublin
Galway power play against Cork sets up All-Ireland MHC final with Clare
Louth secure Nicky Rackard Cup status with victory over Armagh
Clare minor hurlers make extra man pay against Kilkenny
Meath book Christy Ring Cup final place with six-point win over Sligo
Sending off key as Clare reach first All-Ireland MHC final in 13 years after win over Kilkenny
John Mullane: Tipperary need to close up their defence and stop conceding goals if they are to tackle Limerick
‘This is totally new to Limerick and Tipperary is their biggest test yet’ – Ciarán Carey
Offaly get their wish: All-Ireland U-20 hurling final moved to June 4 in Thurles
Hurling team news: Tipperary’s Patrick 'Bonner' Maher gets first championship start since 2020
Top Stories
“That whole ‘them-they’ thing? F**k off!’ – Noel Gallagher on woke culture, growing up in an Irish community and his mate Bono’s pranks
The Indo Daily: Jennifer Poole murder – my last memory of my sister is lying there in a bed of blood
Revealed: Government repeatedly rejected offers of thousands of beds to accommodate refugees last year
Pete Taylor’s legal action against Wicklow County Council over eviction from boxing club to proceed to High Court
Latest NewsMore
Caroline Foran: My real-time guide to managing anxiety and panic attacks
Triona McCarthy: ‘We’d sing to Rambo the squirrel sleeping in his Louboutin shoe box after a feed of Happy Pear granola’
My Favourite Room: Inside an American magnate’s Copper Coast dream home — ‘This will be my final resting place’
Dear Mary: My girlfriend is related to my kids. I’m worried people will disapprove
Ford Ranger Raptor review: This pumped-up pick-up is powerful, pricey... and pointless
Auto advice: What do I need to do before taking my car for its NCT and what happens if it fails?
Sophie White: I live for solo hotel stays, so I can’t forgive myself for ruining the last two
Introducing forager Geraldine Kavanagh: ‘I’ve spent most of my life outdoors’
Notions and Necessities: From a sustainable ‘30-mile’ menu to Princess Diana’s dresses, it’s all here
Triona McCarthy: Top haircare products and tips from Davina McCall’s hairstylist