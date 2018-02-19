John Mullane says Dublin hurling is in danger of going back to the pre-Anthony Daly days.

John Mullane: Has Pat Gilroy signed his death warrant by taking on this Dublin job?

Pat Gilroy's Dubs went down 1-26 to 0-17 in their Allianz League Division 1B clash against Limerick at the Gaelic Grounds on Saturday night, their second defeat in this campaign having been beaten by Offaly and registered a one-point win over Antrim.

Speaking on Independent.ie's GAA Podcast The Throw In, in association with Alliianz, Mullane described Dublin's performance as "abysmal" and questioned if Pat Gilroy will regret taking on the role. "You couldn't judge Limerick based on Saturday night although they registered 1-26. I thought Dublin were just abysmal. I can't get over how far they have regressed," said Mullane.

"I have to ask the question, 'has Pat Gilroy signed his death warrant by taking on this Dublin job'? "It's a massive job he has. They are down the Cuala contingent but some of their play Saturday night was...it was pre-Anthony Daly era, going back to the mid noughties when they knew they were beaten going down playing in some games down the country.

"I think it's worrying times for Dublin."

Online Editors