John Kiely’s tenure as Limerick boss extended to cover next two years

John Kiely will lead Limerick’s assault on an historic three-in-a-row of All-Ireland SHC titles in 2022 with confirmation that he will remain as manager for the next two seasons.

The county’s executive met last night and approved Kiely and his backroom team for a further two-year stint which would, if completed, bring him to seven seasons in charge of the county.

Limerick have been wildly successful over the five seasons under Kiely to date, winning eight major trophies including Liam MacCarthy on three occasions. Earlier this year, they retained the All-Ireland championship for the first time in their history.

A statement from the county board confirmed Kiely and his team would be put to the clubs for ratification next month.

“Following a county executive committee meeting the Limerick senior hurling management team consisting of John Kiely, Paul Kinnerk, Alan Cunningham, Aonghus O’Brien and Donal O’Grady has been approved for a two-year term and will be brought forward to the October county committee meeting for ratification.”