John Kiely’s fringe men fail audition to give Treaty rivals a glimmer of hope

Tom Morrissey of Limerick is tackled by Liam Óg McGovern of Wexford during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A match between Wexford and Limerick at Chadwicks Wexford Park in Wexford. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Goal-bound: Mikie Dwyer of Wexford is tackled by Simon Barry Nash of Limerick on his way to scoring a goal, in the 23rd minute of the second half, during yesterday's clash in Chadwicks Wexford Park. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Limerick may be much more vulnerable this year than we think.

Conventional wisdom, sporting logic and bookies’ odds insist that the 2022 All-Ireland hurling championship is a foregone conclusion. Limerick are streets ahead of the opposition, show few signs of slackening off and could dominate the game for years to come.

Like the Dublin footballers this time last year, John Kiely’s side appear to have all it sewn up. But yesterday’s shock defeat at Wexford Park should give a glimmer of hope to the likes of Galway, Cork and Tipperary.

It’s unwise to read too much into one early-season match but it’s just as foolish to discount the evidence entirely. This was as untypical a Limerick performance as you could imagine. Nobody saw it coming.

The champions might have been short a few key players but their team still contained seven current All-Stars. It should have easily been strong enough to dispose of a Wexford side widely considered to be in decline, finding its feet under a new manager and coming off a humiliating 16-point defeat by Dublin in last weekend’s Walsh Cup final.

Limerick are generally adept at negotiating league matches, having lost just four of their previous 26.

Though they took just one point from their first three games last year, this loss seemed different. It wasn’t like the defeats against Galway and Waterford when Limerick suffered as refs dramatically clamped down on the physical side of their game.

Both those teams are a lot better than Wexford and both games were far superior to a low-scoring contest which resembled some November dogfight from the heyday of winter hurling.

For once, Limerick just didn’t seem up for the game. Wexford were hungrier and sharper and would not have been flattered by a larger victory margin. After Mikie Dwyer’s excellent goal put them ahead with nine minutes left, they struck four wides and Conor McDonald missed a glorious goal opportunity as the home side finished strongest.

You waited for a late Limerick onslaught as you’d waited for them to go up a gear all game. But it never happened. Only Gearóid Hegarty was any threat in an attack whose listlessness was epitomised by an out-of-sorts Aaron Gillane, taken off at half-time after hitting two frees horribly wide.

Yesterday’s total of 11 points was Limerick’s lowest score in the league since Tipperary beat them 2-24 to 0-8 in March 2010 during a very different era for the county. Last year they averaged almost 26 points a game in the competition.

Such a dramatic fall-off perhaps shows that Limerick’s much-vaunted strength in depth is greatly exaggerated. The three attackers given a chance to stake a claim for a regular starting place, David Reidy, Pat Ryan and Cathal O’Neill, were all taken off after failing to score a single point from play between them.

There is no inexhaustible pipeline of up and coming talent serving the Limerick machine. Like Dublin, they depend to an enormous extent on a core of great individuals without whom their system wouldn’t work properly. Most notably Cian Lynch who’s as important to Limerick as Stephen Cluxton was to the Dubs.

Watching a flustered and directionless Limerick strike 18 wides, it was easy to imagine Lynch turning the game their way. The Patrickswell player would have got on the ball, struck a couple of points, made a few passes and restored shape and order to his team. Lynch may be just one player but Limerick are only half the team without him.

Lynch will return and when Seán Finn, Kyle Hayes, Darragh O’Donovan and Graeme Mulcahy are also back in harness Limerick will have the best starting 15 in hurling by some distance. But the failure of the fringe forwards to make a compelling case suggests Peter Casey’s ability to recover from his cruciate ligament injury may yet be of vital importance.

Predictions of a virtual Limerick walkover this year overlook the fact that three-in-a-rows have been notoriously difficult to achieve.

Cork in 2006 and Galway in 1989 fell short despite apparently holding all the aces at the start of the season. In the last 60 years only two sides have completed a hat-trick. It always turns out to be more difficult than it seemed.

Even the most talented teams find it difficult to keep going at the same pace. The round robin system means Limerick will be subjected to demands Kilkenny didn’t have to face in 2008.

Last year Dublin fell not so much to Mayo but to a kind of creative entropy which saw the machine gradually run down as the season wore on.

That decline continues and to a large extent Dessie Farrell’s side may have been victims of their own excellence. They’d been so superior for so long that boredom appeared to set in.

There’s danger of Limerick being subjected to the same process following a year in which they were even further ahead of the opposition than Dublin ever were. With three All-Ireland titles in the bag and no real rivals, maintaining the old intensity will require all Kiely’s motivational skills.

Great teams don’t disappear in a spectacular flash of light. Instead they erode, the immovable edifice weakening bit by bit until one day it slowly slides into the sea. That’s what happened to Dublin. Could Limerick go the same way?

Maybe we’ll look back at this scrappy February defeat one day and wonder if we should have passed more heed at the time.

Or maybe it didn’t mean a thing and normal service will resume shortly. This may have been a wake-up call but the champions remain in charge of their destiny.

The only team that can stop Limerick is still Limerick. It’s not a bad position to be in.