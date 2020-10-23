John Kiely shuffles deck with Dan Morrissey and Barry Nash handed new roles in Limerick full-back line

LIMERICK boss John Kiely has been forced to shuffle the deck for their Munster SHC quarter-final clash against Clare on Sunday with Dan Morrissey coming in at full-back while Barry Nash moves to corner-back in a reshaped defence.

Kiely has been robbed of two thirds of his regular full-back line as Mike Casey and Richie English are sidelined with cruciate knee ligament injuries but Morrissey and Nash bring plenty of solidity to that line while Paddy O'Loughlin comes in on the wing.

The Treaty have a very familiar look from midfield up with former Hurler of the Year Cian Lynch joined in the engine room once again by Will O'Donoghue while Kyle Hayes and Aaron Gillane lead the spine of their attack as they look to book a smei-final date with All-Ireland champions Tipperary.

Limerick (SH v Clare):

1. Nicky Quaid (Effin)

2. Sean Finn (Bruff)

3. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)

4. Barry Nash (South Liberties)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell)

6. Declan Hannon (Adare) Captain

7. Paddy O’Loughlin (Kilmallock)

8. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell) (C)

9. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh)

10. Gearoid Hegarty (St. Patrick’s)

11. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo/Pallaskenry)

12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

13. Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock)

14. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell)

15. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh)

Online Editors