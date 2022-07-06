John Kiely reports ‘clean bill of health’ as Limerick go in search of historic third successive Liam MacCarthy Cup win

In attendance, from left, Tiger Woods, JP McManus, Limerick hurling manager John Kiely and captain Declan Hannon during day one of the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor Golf Club, Limerick. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

John Kiely has declared a clean bill of health as the Limerick hurlers set their sights on All-Ireland three-in-a-row history against Kilkenny on Sunday week.

But he stressed that two-time Hurler of the Year Cian Lynch is “under no illusions” about the challenge he faces over the next week-and-a-half in trying to win back a starting place after his cameo comeback against Galway last Sunday.

The Limerick boss had all of his front-line troops available for that pulsating semi-final, with Peter Casey and Lynch returning from lengthy cruciate and hamstring injury lay-offs to appear as fourth-quarter subs.

“We’ve a pretty much clean bill of health, really. All good - hopefully it’ll stay that way for the next ten days,” Kiely revealed at Limerick’s All-Ireland media day at the Gaelic Grounds.

“The week before the last game was the first time we had everybody, really, on board. To be fair to the lads, they’ve done a great job getting the guys back on board.”

Kiely was confident that Casey (who came on after 55 minutes against Galway) and Lynch (who appeared two minutes later) would come through against Galway unscathed. Casey hadn’t featured since tearing his ACL against Cork in last year’s All-Ireland final, while Lynch had been out for ten weeks since Limerick’s second Munster round-robin fixture against Waterford back in April.

Given their relatively short time on the Croke Park pitch last Sunday, there has been speculation that neither player is ideally placed to force his way back into Limerick’s starting attack. But Kiely hasn’t ruled out the possibility.

“We were delighted to see them come through, that’s the whole idea - we wouldn’t have played them bar we were confident,” the manager outlined.

“He (Lynch) had already done a nice bit of work, so we were confident he would come through.

“He missed ten weeks in the season - the rest of the guys have been pushing on with three sessions a week and five championship matches in the interim, so the team has moved on. He’s under no illusions about his need to win his place back on the team.”

But, he clarified, this didn’t mean Lynch wasn’t an option to start against Brian Cody’s Cats.

“I didn’t say that. We haven’t even considered what our starting 15 might be for the next day. We have three sessions to get through now and that’s going to reveal a group of players we feel are ready to start on the day.

“We chose maybe not to play him until that period of time (last Sunday), that’s not to say he couldn’t have come on before that.

“If we went to extra-time would I have taken him off? No, absolutely not, he’d have continued on. He was fit, fit to play, and that’s how we chose to use him on the day.”

Meanwhile, having attended the JP McManus Pro-Am golf event in Adare earlier this week, Kiely hailed the benefits it will bring to the wider Limerick area.

“I was there Monday morning for a couple of hours. Sure listen, it was a phenomenal event and super to see something like that happen here in Limerick, and for JP and Noreen to make it happen is incredible.

“All those charities that are going to benefit from the funds that were raised there is going to be a game-changer for places like Milford Care Centre, for Cuan Mhuire, a load of special schools around the city and county, it’s going to make a huge impact on thousands of people’s lives. It’s something that we’re delighted to support.”

Declan Hannon also attended the pro-am in his home town.

“The calibre of golfers there was amazing and to have it on our doorstep, you couldn't wish for anything better after Sunday winning the game and then being able to walk around and watch some of the best golfers in the world,” the Limerick captain enthused.

“We met Scottie Scheffler and Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and (Rory) McIlroy and (Shane) Lowry. Sure we might never see them again. We did our best to try to get a few photos with them anyway. It was great, great fun now.

“I walked around with my Mam and Dad for the majority of the day Monday - they'd a great time, they loved it,” Hannon added.