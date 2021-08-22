John Kiely: ‘It just seems like yesterday we were after having two championship matches in 2017 and lost them both’

JOHN KIELY couldn’t disguise his joy as he acknowledged what surely ranks as the finest performance of his five-year reign as Limerick hurling manager.

Kiely has now masterminded three All-Ireland titles for a county that had spent 45 years in the wilderness beforehand. Today’s demolition job on Cork completed back-to-back titles for the first time in Shannonside history.

But it’s all a far cry, their manager recalled, from the deflation and soul-searching that followed his maiden campaign in 2017.

“It was a great performance. A performance we were building towards over the last few months,” said Kiely.

“We got things right from the start, in terms of our set-up, and we got the energy levels right. We started putting a lot of pressure on Cork coming out of their defence.

“Most of all, when we had the ball, we used it really, really well,” he added, saluting the movement and ball retention of his snipers inside. “We got into a flow and when you get into that, it’s very, very hard to stop.”

Asked to reflect on Limerick’s staggering rate of achievement, he admitted: “It’s hard to comprehend. It just seems like yesterday we were after having two championship matches in 2017 and lost them both, and we were facing into a winter of soul-searching.”

But he praised the capacity of his players to “push boundaries in their performance … and they’re very much on an upward trajectory at the moment.”

As to where that trajectory will take them, Kiely insisted: “I’m not worried about what’s coming down the road. It’s about enjoying today. It’s a great privilege to be here, to be after putting in a performance like that when you need it most. It was a huge collective effort, which gives us even greater satisfaction.”



