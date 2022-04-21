John Kiely is 59 points up after five games … surely it’s high time for the Déise to stop the rot?

A sobering statistic for all the Déise dreamers who believe 2022 will finally bequeath All-Ireland deliverance after 63 years of waiting/suffering.

Since John Kiely became Limerick hurling manager, his charges have faced Waterford in five SHC encounters. They have won all five by a cumulative 59 points, almost 12 points per game on average.

Moreover, in each of the last four seasons, Limerick consigned the fatal championship blow. In Derek McGrath’s swansong campaign, 2018, Kiely’s champions-in-the-making inflicted a 13-point defeat that ensured Waterford (still with a game remaining) could not progress from the Munster round-robin group.

It turned even uglier a year later, again in Waterford’s third group fixture, as a 20-point massacre ended any remote hope of advancement and surely hastened the end of Páraic Fanning’s brief tenure.

Enter Liam Cahill – and such has been their evolution in the two-and-a-half years since that Waterford are now widely acclaimed as not alone the second-best team in Ireland but, arguably, the only pretender with any genuine chance of toppling the green behemoth.

But back to those dastardly stats. For all the rich promise of Cahill’s reign, he has still faced Limerick three times in championship combat – the 2020 Munster and All-Ireland finals, and last year’s semi-final – and lost all three by margins of four, 11 and 11.

Therein lies the gulf.

Waterford’s hugely impressive run to the Allianz League summit, allied to Limerick’s stuttering spring form graph, has fuelled hopes that the chasm is closing.

What happened last Sunday in Páirc Uí Chaoimh has quickly silenced talk of champions in decline, but former Waterford defender Eoin Murphy still reckons his county can provide Limerick with “a real acid test” in the TUS Gaelic Grounds this Saturday evening.

Limerick’s imperious dismissal of Cork came straight after Waterford were made to sweat for far longer in Walsh Park.

“I think Tipperary showed that maybe Waterford aren’t as clear second favourites as everyone thinks,” Murphy surmises, “but I do think Waterford can have a real go at this.

“It’s a match where they can have a real cut off it because, the way the matches are falling, they have a three-week break afterwards.

“John Kiely has spoken about some of their performances at home, through the league, and I do think – because Limerick are at home – they will have the foot to the pedal now as well.

“On Saturday night, after the match, both teams will have a real good indication – have Waterford bridged that gap which you speak about over the last number of years? I think Liam Cahill, if it was a one or two-score defeat, he’d be happy.

“Obviously, if he went up and got a win there, it would be really nice. The only thing you have to think about is, if they go up and beat Limerick, there’s every chance they’d be playing them again in a Munster final. And to get to the holy grail, you could end up having to beat them three times.”

Curiously, these arch-rivals have only met three times in the league during Kiely’s six-year tenure: Limerick won by eight points (in the 2019 Division 1 final) and by four points (in 2020) but Cahill avenged the latter with a four-point victory in 2021, Limerick finishing with 13 men after red cards for Séamus Flanagan and Kyle Hayes.

Judging Limerick on league form, however, has become a fool’s errand. For Waterford, what happens this weekend – and in the weeks/months beyond – will reveal more about how far they’ve progressed in Cahill’s third season.

Their squad depth is enviable; the growing influence this season of certain players in their mid-twenties, notably Patrick Curran, offers further reason for hope. As a Waterford selector under McGrath in 2017 (when they reached the All-Ireland final) and 2018, Murphy has worked with quite a few of this cohort. “What has happened with the group is they really have matured,” he says.

“They have seen where the gaps are . . . they’ve upped the physical exchanges that are required at this level, and Limerick obviously are the standard-bearers for that.

“We were all thrilled on the journey we were taking, with a crop of players, Stephen Bennett and Patrick Curran and a few more who won minor and under-21 titles. I think they’ve seen that the underage transition to senior ranks does take some time, and we’re just bearing the fruits.”

During his own playing pomp, Murphy won four Munster titles – no mean haul coming from a county with just five previous provincial triumphs. The last of his medals came in 2010; over the next decade they lost five finals.

“We’ve been so starved of national titles, and even leagues. You say 12 years since the Munster – I just think that Liam Cahill and his management have harnessed that, and the players have harnessed it too [to say] ‘Why not now? Why not this year? Why not 2022?’ And look, they’re certainly making good signs.”

On a more cautious note, he reckons Limerick answered a lot of the doubters last Sunday even while a few of their forwards were “off a little bit . . . we know there’s more to come”.

“I think the three-in-a-row is probably driving them as well,” Murphy concludes.

“It’s hard to find flaws and you do need a lot going for you when you’re taking on Limerick – and green flags are important as well, if you can raise a few. But they definitely have strengthened their favourites’ tag for me.”