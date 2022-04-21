| 1.7°C Dublin

John Kiely is 59 points up after five games … surely it’s high time for the Déise to stop the rot?

Frank Roche

Waterford's Stephen Bennett tries to get away from Tipperary's Cathal Barrett during their Munster SHC Round 1 clash at Walsh Park. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand
Waterford's Stephen Bennett tries to get away from Tipperary's Cathal Barrett during their Munster SHC Round 1 clash at Walsh Park. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

A sobering statistic for all the Déise dreamers who believe 2022 will finally bequeath All-Ireland deliverance after 63 years of waiting/suffering.

Since John Kiely became Limerick hurling manager, his charges have faced Waterford in five SHC encounters. They have won all five by a cumulative 59 points, almost 12 points per game on average.

