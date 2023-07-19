John Kiely: 'I keep telling the boys, they would have done all of this without me'

He’s the ship’s captain with his hands on the helm, but John Kiely routinely tells his Limerick players and backroom colleagues that everything they have done over the last seven years would have been done anyway without him.

It’s a modest view, unlikely to be shared by any of those he speaks about, but the four-time All-Ireland-winning manager insists the role he performs is not an imperative one.

“I keep telling the boys, they would have done all of this without me. I’m not a vital cog in the wheel. Nor do I want to be. I shouldn’t be,” he said.

“In an effective organisation around this team, they should be able to cope without me being present at all,” he added.

“I would hope that they enjoy having me around at the same time! I certainly have enjoyed being part of it and hopefully contributing something along the way, but I don’t know; we’ll look back in time and see. These are just very, very enjoyable years and great times.

“Sometimes I would have liked to have been part of the crowd heading down the street and heading in to enjoy the game, but it’s a very privileged position to be involved in.”

Kiely has put complete trust in strong pillars of that backroom team, none stronger than his coach Paul Kinnerk, who, he says, could succeed at any level in any sport.

“He is just world class at what he does. I believe he could coach any sport and do so at the very highest level. His planning, his attention to detail, his communication skills, innovation, creativity, what he has brought to the group over the last seven years in that context has set the bar extremely high for all other aspects of the group.

“Coaching is a huge, huge part of where elite Gaelic games is at. The quality of the coaching is really, really important in terms of being able to find improvements on an ongoing basis, in terms of skill development, game awareness. Even integrated conditioning. Having somebody with Paul’s expertise, knowledge and experience involved, that’s a huge part of what we do, and I’d like to think that I give him the space and capacity to run with that as hard as he can run with it.”

Kinnerk and then strength and conditioning coach Joe O’Connor were first on board with Kiely when he took charge after the 2016 championship, while his sports psychologist, Caroline Currid, is another backroom member regularly namechecked by the manager for the contribution in driving standards and “doing stuff for the right reasons, regardless of what needs to be done”.

Seán O’Donnell leads their stats team, always “driving forward, driving with innovative approaches and developments”, while the other coaches and selectors – Alan Cunningham, Aonghus O’Brien and Dónal O’Grady – are people he is comfortable making difficult decisions with.

“We have a really great and strong relationship. That is something I really enjoy. Even though we have difficult conversations around selection and around trying to problem solve, I’m very happy to have those conversations with the people I have them with.”

Kiely set out in 2016 with the intention of seeking to “do things a bit better”.

“That was my overriding intention, just to give the players as good an environment as I could, and a fun environment. I didn’t expect to be in the job very long.”

But he is still here and the fun, he says, is greater than ever. There isn’t an evening that he doesn’t enjoy getting into his car and driving to training, whether it’s the Gaelic Grounds in the weeks leading up to an All-Ireland final or a November Tuesday evening in Rathkeale, where they do much of their pre-season and early-season work.

Today's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 19th July

“I love going to training. The minute I get into the car, I’m excited about it. Even before I get in the car. You’re getting your paperwork together, your thoughts together, and gear. I love that routine.

“I love being here (at the Gaelic Grounds) early. I try to be close to be second or third here. It is hard to beat Ger O’Connell, the kitman; he is always first. He has to be.

“We have great camaraderie here, great friendships here, great fun. There is always a bit of slagging going on. It could be as simple a thing as the jelly babies and the wine gums. I love the wine gums, I’m always eating them; they are for the players, the bit of sugar.

“Even going to training in Rathkeale in November, I would feel the exact same way. Again, we have great fun out there. It is where we get a lot of our heavy lifting done during the winter. We have great respect for the place. It has been good to us.

​“You could be caught in a very bad thundery hailstorm, pelted with hailstones, gale-force winds and somehow we still manage to come in off the field laughing about it. I think I’ll know the day that I’m not going to be coming back will be the day I’m not looking forward to getting into the car, that is for sure.”

He has described the season as “really challenging” as they battled to get through Munster and then retain their provincial crown.

“There were times maybe when we felt we would not be able to get to this point. Our backs were to the wall in the Munster Championship. Just to get out of it was looking like it was going to be a really, really tough job. We saw the score difference was +3 across five games in the Munster Championship, so that will tell you where it was at. I don’t think we’ll see it as tight again for a long, long time.”

And hard decisions lay ahead this week to select 26 players, he insists. “It’s a genuine challenge. I’m not paying lip service to that. It’s a really tough part.

“With some of the decisions, it’s really such an instinctive thing because you can analyse their performances to death and you’ll probably find that they’re literally on the nose with each other, they’re that closely aligned.

“You might look at the opposition, you might look at what you feel you need, and it could come down to a few instinctive pieces. You feel that this player is on a real upward curve right now and could really give you something of value.”