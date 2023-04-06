John Kiely calls for rethink on timing of championship squad announcements

Limerick hurling manager John Kiely has called for a rethink on the GAA’s new policy of releasing championship teams to the public on Friday afternoons.

The GAA announced a new rule that counties must submit their 26-man panels by 9.0am on Thursday before they are made public the following afternoon.

Barring a confirmed injury, these are the only players who would be allowed to line out. However, Kiely pointed out that scenario could lead to players learning via the media if they were playing or not.

“We feel very strongly that the players should hear from the management before the team is announced to the public and the media,” Kiely said as the Munster hurling and football championships were officially launched in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

“This is going to be for an All-Ireland final as well and some difficult decisions may have to be made around team selection. For a player who doesn’t make it onto a match-day 26, it’s going to be a significant disappointment in his life and I think it’s really important that we lead that within our groups in every county.”

Kiely suggested holding team news until Friday night, once management have had the chance to address their squads at training.

“I would suggest a watershed of 8pm or 9pm on a Friday. I’m asking them to reconsider the time and I think everybody would be happy with that.”

Kiely also called on headquarters to allow Tipperary and Limerick to wear the ‘Dillon Quirke Foundation’ logos on their jerseys after the Tipp hurler’s tragic passing. A recent missive from Croke Park directed that charitable logos not be worn on county team wear as it “felt there are other ways to promote” those causes.

But Kiely insisted that the circumstances around this foundation make it different.

“This concept was put forward that the foundation emblem would be put on the jersey for that one game between ourselves and Tipperary. We were very happy to do that. And that afterwards the jerseys would be handed back to the foundation for them to auction.

“We’d still be very much open to finding a way of helping the foundation and honour Dillon’s passion, which was hurling.

“If we can help in any way, we will.”