John Kiely backs ‘hurting’ Limerick to bounce back after Rebels run riot

A game that promised much but delivered little due to one team’s inertia and the other performing at a different tempo entirely.

An oddity of a game in the Gaelic Grounds, one likely to look even more bizarre viewed in hindsight after the year’s hurling silverware has been dispatched.

Afterwards, Kieran Kingston slapped a full stop on any more flashbacks to last year’s All-Ireland final and John Kiely refused to cite mitigation.

But either Limerick are treating these early stages of the league as a proxy challenge game circuit or we are watching one of the sharpest declines in the history of All-Ireland hurling champions.

Chances are, it’s very much the former. But there was no argument from the Limerick bench that of the three performances the reigning All-Ireland champions have submitted this year, this was easily the worst.

“Listen, it was a really poor first-half performance from us,” Kiely admitted. “Really, really poor. We had, what, five points on the board at half-time?”

Five points and nine wides, to be precise. Cork, meanwhile, had 2-13 – which, effectively, rendered the result a formality.

Kiely wasn’t for slinging excuses, but had his team been only slightly off the pace yesterday or poor in any specific facet of their play, the alarm balls might be chiming this morning.

However, they were so inferior to Cork, the only reasonable conclusion – without Kiely explicitly saying so – was Limerick’s priorities for this time of the year are somewhere other than the accumulation of league points.

It should be said here that the Limerick manager rejected this thesis.

“Listen, every game matters,” he insisted. “And we go out to win every game. Tonight we were just played off the pitch. Cork’s movement was just too much for us.

“Listen, our focus is on ourselves and we just didn’t do enough of the things we wanted to do right on the day.”

“That’s on us. And we’ve got to keep working on it in training. We will. Clearly it’s a challenge for us at the minute. But it’s a challenge we’ll embrace and we’ll work on and off the pitch to get where we want to be.”

Revenge wasn’t a concept Kingston was inclined to indulge yesterday.

Cork got on with their business and saw it through without the need to spend too much time slapping themselves on the back afterwards. This wasn’t an act of great rehabilitation.

If Kingston spent the winter considering the shock and awe of last year’s All-Ireland final, he seemed to have moved on a sight quicker than everyone else.

Put to him yesterday that Limerick remain the prized scalp regardless of their form or the time of year, Kingston was adamant that Cork’s views of the world are forward facing.

“We’re not looking backwards, that’s not the direction we’re going. We’re looking at the next training session, the next game. That happens to be Galway,” he said.

“The All-Ireland final wasn’t mentioned, since we played Offaly we haven’t mentioned it once. There’s no point, I can’t change what I said to you 30 seconds ago, let alone what happened six months ago.

“We’re happy with where we are, with our evolution as a group, and nothing has changed. I still say I’m happy knowing we have a lot of work to do, we lost the second half by five points, as I say.

“That’s not acceptable from my perspective and as a group we’re not happy with that.”

Still, yesterday was a good day for Cork. Markers were laid down. Statements were issued.

You couldn’t quite see the scars from last year’s All-Ireland final under those red jerseys but you didn’t have to look too hard to witness the effects.

By half-time here Cork’s tackle count was miles above what it was in the entire 70 minutes last August.

Meanwhile, Limerick fouled, missed chances and overcooked attacking moves.

And even when they were thrown a lifeline, when Shane Kingston was sent off, they hurled it straight back ashore.

Kingston, who had pillaged two goals, got a straight red for a shoulder into the head of Seán Finn.

The replays of the incident on TG4 had barely finished before Séamus Flanagan met the same fate for almost exactly the same class of hit on Niall O’Leary.

All enthusiasm for the second half evaporated at that stage.

By the time it started, some of John Kiely’s heavier artillery were on the pitch – Diarmaid Byrnes, Richie English, Aaron Gillane and William O’Donoghue were all sent into the action.

It had little material effect.

Cathal O’Neill got an excellent second-half goal for Limerick after sharp work by Gillane but Cork – with Mark Coleman cutting off the channels superbly in his sweeper role – were well in the control.

In the end, they won by nine. It could have been anything.

“The players I know are hurting at the moment,” Kiely stressed.

“They’re finding it difficult. But there is great character in this group. There is great leadership in this group.

“There’s tremendous ability in this group. And when these boys’ backs are put to the wall, I know the response they will give.

“And I’ve no doubt in my mind whatsoever… I wouldn’t want to be in this position with any other bunch of men.”

SCORERS – Cork: P Horgan 0-8 (6f, 1 ’65); S Kingston 2-0; D Fitzgibbon, R O’Flynn, C Lehane, M Coleman (1f) 0-2 each; T O’Mahony, S Barrett, C Cahalane 0-1 each. Limerick: C O’Neill 1-1; D Reidy (2f), D Byrnes (3f) 0-3 each; A Gillane 0-2 (2f); D O’Donovan, C Lynch, S Flanagan, G Mulcahy 0-1 each.

CORK – P Collins 7; S O’Donoghue 7, D O’Leary 7, N O’Leary 7; T O’Mahony 7, G Millerick 8, M Coleman 8; D Fitzgibbon 8, C Joyce 7; M Keane 6, C Lehane 7, R O’Flynn 7; S Kingston 7, P Horgan 7, S Barrett 6. Subs: C Cahalane 7 for Keane (40), J O’Connor 6 for Lehane (46), C O’Brien 6 for N O’Leary (56 inj), A Connolly 6 for Horgan (61), S Harnedy 6 for Barrett (64), S Twomey 6 for O’Flynn (70).

LIMERICK – B Hennessy 7; A Costello 6, D Morrissey 6, S Finn 6; C Coughlan 5, D Hannon 6, K Hayes 6; D O’Donovan 6, R Hanley 5; C O’Neill 6, C Lynch 6, T Morrissey 6; D O’Connell 5, S Flanagan 5, D Reidy 5. Subs: R English 6 for Finn (35+2 inj). D Byrnes 7 for Coughlan (h-t), A Gillane 7 for O’Connell (h-t), W O’Donoghue 6 for Hanley (h-t), G Mulcahy 6 for Reidy (48), C Boylan 6 for O’Neill (54).

REF – S Stack (Dublin)