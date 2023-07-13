John Keenan appointed as referee for All-Ireland hurling final

John Keenan has been appointed as the referee for the All-Ireland Senior hurling final between Limerick and Kilkenny.

Keenan had been the favourite to take charge of his first final, especially with Fergal Horgan removing himself from the inter-county panel earlier in the year.

Keenan has refereed all the other big hurling games at some stage, including the 2016 All-Ireland minor final, the 2018 All-Ireland U-21 final, the 2019 Leinster hurling final and the 2022 Munster final.

That game proved controversial for him with a number of retrospective suspensions emerging for two Clare hurlers which were subsequently quashed at hearings.

But he didn't get any of the seven remaining championship games after that Munster final last year.

Keenan, from the Aughrim club, refereed the 2021 All-Ireland semi-final between Limerick and Waterford when he sent off Peter Casey, a decision that was subsequently overturned at hearings too.

This year he refereed the All-Ireland quarter-final between Galway and Tipperary, as well as Munster Championship games between Tipperary and Clare and Waterford and Clare and two Leinster Championship games.

The final will be Keenan 22nd Liam MacCarthy game since he first took charge of one in 2014.

His umpires will be Tommy Redmond (Tinahely), Eddie Leonard (St Patrick’s), Paul Reville (Turin) and David Clune (Delvin).

His linemen will be Galway’s Liam Gordon and Wexford’s James Owens, and Gordon will be the standby referee. The sideline official will be Shane Hynes from Galway.

Keenan is not the first Wicklow referee to take charge of an All-Ireland hurling final and is following in the footsteps of Jimmy Hatton who featured regularly in the 1960s.