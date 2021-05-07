John Conlon is back in the Clare line-up for the National League opener. Image credit: Sportsfile.

John Conlon makes his competitive return for Clare in Sunday's Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group B clash away to Antrim, but not in his usual full-forward berth as the All-Star attacker is named to start at centre back.

The positioning of Conlon, who missed all of last season with a cruciate knee ligament injury, is a left-field selection by Banner boss Brian Lohan as the Clonlara powerhouse is widely regarded as one of the most dangerous attackers in the game.

It looks like the Banner skipper, 31, will be getting used to new surroundings, though, and with regulars like David McInerney and Patrick O'Connor not named in the match-day 26, Lohan has found a new spot for him.

Meanwhile, Davy Glennon starts at midfield in his debut for Westmeath tomorrow as he comes up against his native Galway having been part of the Tribe squad when they ended a 29-year wait for All-Ireland SHC success in 2017

CLARE (SH v Antrim): E Quilligan; Paddy Donnellan, C Cleary​, P Flanagan; D Ryan, J Conlon, A McCarthy; Cian Galvin, T Kelly; C Malone, D Reidy, C Guilfoyle; R Taylor, A Shanagher, S O’Donnell.

WESTMEATH (SH v Galway): E Skelly; D Egerton, T Doyle, C Shaw; A Cox, A Craig, D McNicholas; R Greville, D Glennon; J Boyle, Ciaran Doyle, J Galvin; N O'Brien, D Clinton, S Williams.

OFFALY (SH v Meath): C Clancy; J Keenaghan, C Burke, P Delaney; B Watkins, B Conneely, K Sampson; L Fox, R Ravenhill; S Kinsella, E Cahill, L Langton; O Kelly, A Hynes, C Gath.