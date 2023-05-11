John Conlon is Clare’s best man for battle with old boss Davy Fitzgerald and his wounded Waterford

PwC GAA/GPA Player of the Month for April in hurling, Clare hurler John Conlon with his award. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

The transformation in fortunes is remarkable when you think about it. From career-threatening injury to Man of the Match performance on the same day that you were best man at your brother’s wedding.

In Clare’s last training session before the first Covid lockdown, John Conlon tore his cruciate ligament. He was a couple of months shy of his 31st birthday: in more ways than one, his sporting future was shrouded in uncertainty.

Fast-forward three years to Clare’s second Munster SHC group fixture at the end of April. Having leaked five goals to Tipperary, it was already bordering on a must-win game at the Gaelic Grounds. Only one problem: it was against Limerick.

Clare’s centre-back had another ‘headache’ to juggle. “We’d a meeting with Clare on the Friday night, and the brother (Patrick) wanted to go and have a few pints! I was trying to get home from that meeting and get over to see him for an hour or two, and then get all my gear ready,” he recalls.

“I had to get everything ready because it was a fairly hectic day – from starting in the morning and making sure I was eating properly and having the proper fluids.

“Look, I thought it was a great distraction. It wasn’t until about five o’clock when I met up with the team, the game at seven, that I actually started to think about the game. That was a great thing, and probably kept me really relaxed.

“Then the game went well ... you couldn’t have written it better.”

Conlon played a starring role in an epic win that has thrown the Munster race wide open. He barely had time to accept his Man of the Match award before heading straight to the Castle Oaks in Castleconnell where “the second man in command” had already read out his best man’s speech.

The Banner veteran has just been unveiled as the PwC GAA/GPA hurler of the month for April; but there is no time for resting on laurels ahead of Saturday’s pivotal group outing against Waterford in Thurles.

That means another head-to-head with Davy Fitzgerald – the manager with whom he shared All-Ireland success in 2013.

A third straight defeat will kill off Waterford. “Massive for both teams,” Conlon points out.

“They’ll be disappointed with the two losses they have had so far, but there’s no worse competitor than someone that’s wounded and is fighting for their lives.”

He describes Fitzgerald as “a great Clare man, a very passionate Clare man ... we have great time for Davy. I’ve never had any issue or come across any problem on a match-day. We’ve always had a great handshake and a chat after the match.”

Between his first call-up in 2009 and Fitzgerald’s appointment for the 2012 season, Clare hadn’t won any championship game. “Just the way he changed the structures within Clare hurling, within the whole group, how we prepared on and off the field, I’ll never forget him and I’ll always thank him for such a great thing that he did for us,” he adds.

Looking back, Conlon views his ACL injury as a watershed – for the better. “I remember at the time, going to training, I had so many problems – my ankle, my back was at me, I was barely able to get through a session,” he recalls.

“In a way, it was a blessing in disguise. It gave me that chance to literally go off and get a strength and conditioning (qualification) with Setanta College. I also went off and did personal training with Setanta.

“Just researched loads of things about the injuries and the different ailments I had. I was able to really focus on them for 12 months. I came back a better player in my own eyes.”