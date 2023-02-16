John ‘Bubbles’ O’Dwyer calls time on decorated Tipperary career at 31

John 'Bubbles' O'Dwyer won two All-Irelands and an All-Star award during his time with Tipperary. Image: Sportsfile.

TWO-TIME All-Ireland winner John O’Dwyer has announced his retirement from inter-county hurling.

The gifted Tipperary forward, known as ‘Bubbles’, won an All Star in 2014 and contributed in no small part to the subsequent All-Ireland triumphs in 2016 (under Michael Ryan) and 2019 (under Liam Sheedy).

The Killenaule clubman scored 1-5 in the 2016 decider against Kilkenny and followed up with 1-2 against the same opposition three years later.

However, he didn’t feature at all for Tipp in 2022 because of a knee injury that first surfaced the previous summer.

Now, with his county under new management in Liam Cahill, the 31-year-old has called time on his days with the Premier.

“I would like to thank all the management teams from minor level up to senior who helped me over the last 15 years,” the player said in a statement issued through the Tipperary county board.

“It was a great pleasure to represent my county and win some silverware along the way. Thanks to those close to me and to my club Killenaule, who without their support it wouldn't have been possible. So long.”

While 2014 delivered his solitary All Star, the year could have finished so much better – in the dying embers of Tipp’s classic All-Ireland stalemate with Kilkenny, O’Dwyer came tantalisingly close to securing victory only for his long-range free to be flagged wide by Hawk-Eye.

‘Bubbles’ first played for the Tipp minors as a 16-year-old in 2008. He joined the U-21 panel in 2010 and went on to win Munster and All-Ireland medals that year, before skippering the U-21s in 2012.

He graduated to the Tipp senior panel in 2013, making his league baptism against Cork that February. Apart from his two All-Ireland successes, he also won Munster SHC medals in 2015 and ’16, plus a Railway Cup medal with Munster in 2016.

“Tipperary GAA thank John for the contribution he made while wearing the blue and gold jersey from underage level right up to senior and we wish him well for the future,” the county board statement concluded.