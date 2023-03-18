Joe Murray the hero as Leitrim pip Longford at the death

A Joe Murray point at the death secured a minimum margin win for Leitrim over Longford after an exciting NHL Div 3B clash in a windswept Shane McGettigan Park Drumshanbo and secured home advantage for the winners over their opponents in next weekend's semi-final meeting between the sides.

After playing with the advantage of a strong breeze, Longford enjoyed a 0 – 7 to 0 – 2 interval advantage. Mathew Hawes pointed the Longford frees in the opening period, while Eamon Allen converted two placed balls with Evan Tully and Ronan Sheehan adding a point each.

Meanwhile Joe Murray kept Leitrim in touch in the first half with two pointed frees. After the restart and with the breeze advantage Leitrim got on level terms by the 56th minute thanks to three pointed Murray frees plus a point each from Martin Feeney and Gavin O'Hagan (free).

Afterwords Leitrim took the lead for the first time in the game with an Enda Moreton point and and then a Gavin O'Hagan free conversion put the home side two ahead. Longford levelled with points by Reuben Murray and Mathew Hawes (free).

In a dramatic finish Murray managed to snatch victory for Leitrim with a massive pointed effort close to the sideline from 50 metres.

SCORERS: Leitrim – J Murray 0–6 (5f); G. O'Hagan 0–2 (2f); M Feeney & E Moreton 0–1 (each).

Longford – M Hawes 0–4 (4f); E Allen 0–2 (2f); E Tully, R Sheehan & R Murray 0–1 (each).

Leitrim: L Donnellan 7; E Clancy 6, A McLoughlin 6, M McHugh 6; B. Goldrick 7, K Clerkin 6, P. Clerkin 5; E Moreton 7 ; J Murray 9; D. McDermott 6, G O'Brien 6, P. Poniard 5; R. McKeon 4, L. Moreton 7 , J. McNabola 6.

Subs: M Feeney 5 for K Clerkin, G O'Hagan 5 for Poniard, J Fitzgibbon 4 for McKeon (HT); P. Lenehan 3 for Goldrick (53); S. Markham 3 for McDermott (58).

Longford: P Burke 6; J Casey 5, K Murray 7, D Regan 5; A Quinn 4, E Allen 6, F Dolan 5; E Tully 6, I Dolan 5; D Crossan 5, R Sheeehan 4, M Hawes 7; D O'Donnell 5, M Savage 5, M. Browne 5.

Subs: C. Flynn 3 for Quinn (20); K. Cox 2 for Regan (36); R. Murray 3 for Crossan (67).