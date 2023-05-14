Joe Murray points way for Leitrim in Lory Meagher thriller

Leitrim 2-17, Warwickshire 2-15

Leitrim crushed the dreams of Warwickshire in the last five minutes with a two-point win in this thriller at Páirc na hÉireann.

The home team started strongly but Leitrim got up and running when Clement Cunniffe set up Joe Murray for a goal in the eighth minute.

Murray shone for Leitrim, while Luke Hands, Pádraic Crehan and Oisín Coffey kept the scoreboard ticking for the hosts. At half-time both teams were on 1-10.

Early in the second half Leitrim got the upper hand through the metronomic Murray. Hands kept Warwickshire in touch – hitting three impressive frees to bring them level in the 65th minute.

A point from Gavin O’Hagan in the 70th minute helped Leitrim find momentum, with Brendan Delaney firing to the net. Warwickshire responded with a Coffey goal but with only 30 seconds to go they were unable to create another chance.

Scorers – Leitrim:J Murray 1-13 (6f); B Delaney 1-0; G O’Hagan 0-2; P Poniard, S Markham 0-1 each. Warwickshire: J Collins 1-2 (1f); Oisín Coffey 1-1; L Hands (3f); P Crehan 0-3 each; E McWilliams 0-2; K Murphy, N Eames, D King, A Hands 0-1 each.

Leitrim –L Donnellan; J Fitzgibbon, P Lenehan, S Goldrick; M Feeney, S Keane, G O Hagan; S Markham, J Murray; C Cunniffe, C Beirne, T Brannigan; S O Riordan, P Poniard, E Clancy. Subs:E Moreton for Poniard (36), K Clerkin for E Clancy (50); B Delaney for S O’Riordan (50); J McNabola for S Markham (50).

Warwickshire – P Hands; J O’Connor, D Ryan, C Shalvey; R Murray, J Collins, N Eames; D King, A Hanley; A Hands, E McWilliams, O Coffey; K Murphy, L Hands, P Creahan. Subs:K Murphy for D King (50), Pa McMahon for A Hands (53), N Lenihan for P Crehan (55).

REF – M Farrell (Down)