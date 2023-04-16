Joe McHugh’s late goal crucial for Sligo in Christy Ring clash against London

Christy Ring Cup: Sligo 2-20, London 1-20

Sligo's Andrew Kilcullen. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Joe McHugh's goal in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time got Sligo over the line in a fiercely contested battle with London at Markievicz Park.