Joe McHugh’s late goal crucial for Sligo in Christy Ring clash against London

Christy Ring Cup: Sligo 2-20, London 1-20

Sligo's Andrew Kilcullen. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile Expand

Joe McHugh's goal in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time got Sligo over the line in a fiercely contested battle with London at Markievicz Park.

Up until the Easkey man's close-range finish – following good work by team captain Kevin O'Kennedy – this nip-and-tuck Christy Ring Cup opener was a duel of the respective free-takers.

