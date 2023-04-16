Joe McHugh’s late goal crucial for Sligo in Christy Ring clash against London

Joe McHugh's goal in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time got Sligo over the line in a fiercely contested battle with London at Markievicz Park.

Up until the Easkey man's close-range finish – following good work by team captain Kevin O'Kennedy – this nip-and-tuck Christy Ring Cup opener was a duel of the respective free-takers.

Sligo won this contest as Andrew Kilcullen, wearing number 15 but operating at midfield, bagged 0-14, four more points than his London counterpart Ronan Crowley, who shot 0-10.

The home side needed this win as they had twice lost to London already this year – both contests coming in the Allianz Hurling League and their second meeting was last month's Division 2B relegation play-off that London won by two points in Ruislip.

Sligo marginally edged the first half as Diarmuid Hanniffy's 30th-minute goal helped give the hosts a one-point interval advantage, 1-10 to 0-12.

Just two minutes earlier, the goalscorer could have netted, but his effort was deflected over after Andrew Kilcullen's sideline cut landed in London's goalmouth.

London were breeze-assisted in the first half but wasteful as they struck 10 wides.

Sligo improved in the second half and went five points clear, 1-17 to 0-15, with 54 minutes played.

But a goal by substitute David Barron, who converted a cross from Ronan Crowley, revived the visitors and it was level in stoppage time, 1-19 apiece, before 1-1 from Sligo – Conor Hanniffy's point and Joe McHugh's goal – set up Sligo's victory.

SCORERS – Sligo: A Kilcullen 0-14 (12f); D Hanniffy 1-2; J McHugh 1-0; C Hanniffy 0-3; E O’Donoghue 0-1. London: R Crowley 0-10 (9f); D Barron 1-0; D Dawson, F O’Keeffe, J Goulding 0-2 each; C McCormack, N Broderick, C O’Carroll, A Cunney 0-1 each.

Sligo – L Comerford; J Weir, N Feehily, N Kilcullen; F Connolly, R McHugh, K O’Kennedy; R Molloy, A Kilcullen; C Hanniffy, E O’Donoghue, F Moylan; J McHugh, T Cawley, A Kilcullen. Subs: E Comerford for O’Donoghe (47), G Connolly for F Connolly (58), R Brennan for N Kilcullen (66).

London – P Collins; C Byrne, K Fennelly, E Phelan; E Ryan, S Glynn, P Mullen; R Crowley, D Dawson; D Heffernan, C McCormack, N Broderick; J Goulding, E McHugh, F O’Keeffe. Subs: D Barron for Fennelly (51), R Lodge for McCormack (57), A Cunney for O’Keeffe (61), S Bardon for Phelan (63).

REF – J Connors (Donegal).



