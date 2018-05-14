Joe McDonagh Cup round-up: Antrim edge fractious affair with 12-man Carlow

The Antrim and Carlow hurling camps head into next weekend's Joe McDonagh Cup fixtures with depleted squads after a fractious round robin encounter at Corrigan Park, Belfast - with four players sent off and three Antrim players requiring hospital treatment.

Antrim held on to top spot in the group with their second win on the bounce, but the win came at a cost, with Michael Armstrong and Joe Maskey suffering broken bones and Neil McManus requiring six stitches to a groin injury.

Maskey has a broken bone in his foot, while Armstrong suffered a broken arm. The home side also had Eoghan Campbell sent off on 28 minutes, while Carlow's Jack Kavanagh, Diarmuid Byrne and Richard Coady were all sent to the line in the second half by Laois referee James O'Brien. "When both teams reflect on what they did… they shouldn't be at that sort of thing," said Antrim joint manager, Dominic McKinley.

Antrim dominated the early stages and led by 1-6 to 0-2 after 18 minutes, Nigel Elliott with the goal. Denis Murphy's accuracy from placed balls helped Carlow cut the deficit to five at the break, 1-9 to 0-7, and Antrim led by just two points midway through the second half. McManus batted home Antrim's second goal, and although Carlow scored five of the last six points, Antrim sealed the win with a Conor Johnston free at the end of 11 minutes of injury time.

"We lost the run of ourselves and ended up with 12 men, which is hugely disappointing," admitted Carlow boss Colm Bonnar. Scorers - Antrim: N McManus 1-8 (7f), N Elliott 1-2, C Johnston 0-2, 1f, J Maskey, E Campbell, M Armstrong, and E McCloskey 0-1 each. Carlow: D Murphy 0-11 (8f), JM Nolan (1 s/l), J Doyle, C Nolan and C Foley 0-2 each.

Antrim - E Elliott 7; S Rooney 8, J Dillon 8, C McKinley 8; J Maskey 8, P Burke 7, R McCambridge 7; E Campbell 6, S McCrory 7; N Elliott 9, C Johnston 7, N McManus 8; D McKinley 7, M Armstrong 7, C McCann 7. Subs: J McNaughton 6 for D McKinley (48), E McCloskey 7 for McCann (50), D Kearney 6 for Maskey (51), C Carson for McManus (67), N McAuley for McCambridge (78), D McCloskey for Armstrong (84) Carlow - B Tracey 6; A Corcoran 7, P Doyle 7, M Doyle 7; R Coady 6, D English 7, D Byrne 6; J Kavanagh 6, K McDonald 7; JM Nolan 8, P Coady 6, E Byrne 7; J Doyle 7, D Murphy 8, R Smithers 6. Subs: C Nolan 7 for Smithers (46), D Wall 7 for M Doyle (62), J Murphy for E Byrne (67), C Foley for P Coady (72).

Ref - J O'Brien (Laois).

Goulding sets Kerry on path to victory Kerry 3-20 Laois 0-19 Kerry are back in the hunt for the Joe McDonagh Cup following a comprehensive win over 14-man Laois at Austin Stack Park.

Kerry took control in the second minute, when Jack Goulding blasted the ball to the Laois net, and the game swung dramatically in their favour in final ten minutes of the half. The roof caved in on Laois in the space of a minute when Daithí Griffin raced through the heart of their defence and set up Brendan O'Leary for a goal. Then before the puck-out was taken, Laois were a man down as Padraig Lawlor was shown a straight red for a helmet infringement. Shane Nolan fired home to help the Kingdom to a 3-10 to 0-9 interval lead.

Scores from Sean Weir, Bryan Murphy, Barry O'Mahony, Daithí Griffin and Shane Conway, kept Laois at arm's length.

Laois were over reliant on free-taker Ross King but Ben Conroy did add four second half points from play. Scorers - Kerry: S Conway 0-9 (7fs), S Nolan, J Goulding (0-1s/l) 1-2 each, B O'Leary 1-0, S Weir 0-2, B Murphy, B Barrett, D Griffin, B O'Mahony, M O'Connor 0-1 each; Laois: R King 0-8 (6fs, 2 '65s'), B Conroy 0-5, P Purcell, C Taylor, C Dwyer, W Dunphy, S Maher and P J Scully 0-1 each. KERRY - M Stockpile 7; S Weir 9, J Buckley 8, B Murphy 8; B Barrett 7, D Collins 7 T Murnane 7; S Nolan 7, B O'Leary 7, D Griffin 7, M Boyle 8, B O'Mahony 8, J Goulding 8, P Boyle 8, S Conway 8. Subs: J O'Connor 7 for T Murnane (24), D O'Carroll 7 for S Nolan (55), T O'Connor 7 for D Griffin (68), M O'Connor 7 for J Goulding (73), J Diggins for S Weir (74).

LAOIS - E Rowland 7; P Lawlor 5, L Bergin 6, L Cleere 6; R Mullaney 5, M Whelan 6, E Killeen 6; P Purcell 7, C Taylor 6; C Dwyer 6, B Conroy 8, W Dunphy 6; R King 8, S Maher 6, P J Scully 6. Subs: C Stapleton 7 for L Bergin (10), J Ryan 7 for L Cleere (25), J Phelan 6 for R Mullaney (h/t), M Kavanagh 6 for E Killeen (47), M Dowling 6 for P J Scully (58). Ref - D Hughes (Carlow)

Irish Independent