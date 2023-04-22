Joe McDonagh Cup round-up: Wins for Kerry and Offaly as Carlow draw with Laois

Round 3 of the Joe McDonagh Cup took place on Saturday afternoon with Kerry maintaining their unbeaten record with a 1-17 to 0-14 victory over Kildare in Hawkfield.

Despite the hosts opening the scoring through a David Qualter free, it was Kerry that controlled the early stages through a brace of Shane Conway frees and further scores by Darragh Shanahan, Pádraig Boyle and Colin Walsh.

Kildare replied through points by Rian Boran, Cathal McCabe, Qualter and Cian Boran to level matters by the 29th minute but the visitors finished the half on a high as successive points from Eoin Ross, Boyle and Conway edged to 0-9 to 0-6 clear by half-time.

Qualter brought Kildare’s deficit to the bare minimum when converting two frees in the early stages of the second-half but that was as close as they managed with Kerry reaffirming their control thanks to a trio of scores from the influential Boyle.

Despite the 50th minute dismissal of Paul Dolan, McCabe and Qualter kept Kildare in the hunt as the half progressed but their opponents finished strongly with points by Niall Mulcahy and Dan Goggin preceding an insurance goal by substitute Jordan Conway entering added time.

It proved tighter at Netwatch Cullen Park as a late penalty from Marty Kavanagh saw Carlow snatch a share of the spoils when 1-22 apiece with Laois.

Points from Stephen Maher, Stephen Bergin and Martin Phelan handed the visitors the early initiative and three further points from Ross King ensured Laois entered the break with a narrow 0-14 to 0-12 lead.

Some fine saves from Brian Tracey and the scoring of both Marty Kavanagh and James Kavanagh had kept Carlow in touch Bergin’s goal in the 41st minute looked to have handed Laois a decisive advantage.

However, with Laois reduced to fourteen players midway through the half, Carlow drew level by the 67th minute before the visitors looked to have bounced back through a brace of Maher points and an Enda Rowlands free before Kavanagh’s dramatic late intervention ensured an equitable conclusion.

At Glenisk O’Connor Park, Offaly pulled away in the second-half to defeat Down by 1-26 to 1-15 with Eoghan Cahill inspiring his team to victory.

Cahill struck 1-12 in total as Offaly enjoyed the early advantage through points from Cillian Kiely, Cahill, Jack Clancy and David King but the concession of a goal in 23rd minute saw the teams deadlocked at 0-7 to 1-4.

Cahill and Kiely pushed Offaly back ahead with further points from Paddy Clancy and Adrian Cleary leaving the hosts 0-14 to 1-7 clear by the turnaround.

David Nally, Kiely and Cahill ensured that the Faithful remained on the front foot and Cahill’s goal in the 55th minute and further points from John Murphy and Joey Keenaghan left nine points between the teams at full-time.