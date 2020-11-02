Joe McDonagh Cup: Classy Conway inspires Kingdom

Shane Conway was the star of the show as Kerry recorded a second win in the Joe McDonagh Cup when they eased past a disappointing Westmeath side in Mullingar on Saturday.

Westmeath, who had lost by 19 points to Antrim six days earlier, had the advantage of a very strong wind in the first half, but they failed to make significant use of it. Conway enhanced his reputation by scoring all of his side's 1-6 in the opening half, the goal a very well taken score in the 10th minute, while his two points from play were both taken with aplomb. Niall O'Brien was the home side's best forward and he chipped in with two points, while the introduction of Allan Devine bolstered what had been a weak attack. The Lake County men led by a point at the break (0-10 to 1-6), but it looked insufficient given the strength of the wind.

Westmeath suffered a major blow just five minutes into the second half when O'Brien was red-carded, but they managed to stay in touch and they trailed by just a point (1-12 to 0-14) by the second water break.

However, the men from the Kingdom scored an unanswered 1-7 during the final quarter. A major turning point arrived with the introduction of Pádraig Boyle, as he scored three points with his first three pucks of the sliotars. Shane Nolan pounced for Kerry's second goal on the hour mark.

Scorers - Kerry: S Conway 1-12 (8f); S Nolan 1-0; P Boyle 0-3; C Harty 0-2; M O'Leary, M O'Connor 0-1 each. Westmeath: B Murtagh 0-4 (3f); D Clinton 0-3; R Greville, A Devine, N O'Brien 0-2 each; D McNicholas 0-1.

Kerry - M Stackpoole; J Buckley, B Murphy, E Leen; T O'Connor, J Diggins, F MacKessy; P O'Connor, S Nolan; B Barrett, D Collins, M O'Leary; S Conway, M Boyle, C Harty. Subs: M Leane for Barrett (inj, 55), P Boyle for O'Leary (57), M O'Connor for P O'Connor (59), D Goggin for Collins (68), T Casey for M Boyle (70).

Westmeath - E Skelly; D Egerton, T Doyle, C Shaw; A Craig, A Clarke, J Bermingham; E Price, R Greville; D McNicholas, B Murtagh, C Boyle; N O'Brien, D Clinton, S Williams. Subs: A Devine for Price (23), J Boyle for McNicholas (inj, 42), N Mitchell for Murtagh (51), C Doyle for Clinton (58), A Cox for Bermingham (59).

Ref - S Cleere (Kilkenny).

Sub Nugent hits late Antrim leveller

This thriller at Netwatch Cullen Park on Saturday had everything - all-out commitment, a plethora of scores, the lead changing hands regularly and a dramatic climax with Antrim sub Donal Nugent's levelling goal with practically the last puck of the game.

The sides were level six times and while Carlow will feel they left victory behind, Colm Bonnar's men had luck on their side for a second-half point from Chris Nolan which was clearly wide.

Antrim struck for two first-half goals in the space of as many minutes from Ciarán Clarke and full-forward Conor McCann, as the Saffrons led 2-6 to 0-9 in the 22nd minute. The visitors led 2-10 to 0-15 at half-time.

The second half was a roller-coaster ride with the lead alternating throughout. A bullet-like penalty for Clarke levelled matters at 3-15 to 1-21, before Carlow gained a late grip.

John Michael Nolan's goal as the game entered injury-time put Carlow into a four-point lead (2-25 to 4-15) and they looked safe. But Antrim refused to concede defeat - Paddy Burke pointed before Nugent's late, late goal.

Clarke top-scored with 2-7 for the Saffrons while the Kavanagh brothers contributed a combined 0-11 - 0-7 for Marty and four from midfielder Jack, all from open play. Chris Nolan hit five points from play in a superb cameo showing.

Scorers - Carlow: M Kavanagh 0-7 (5f); C Nolan 0-5; E Byrne 1-2; J Kavanagh 0-4; J M Nolan 1-1; K McDonald, T Joyce 0-2 each; D Byrne, J Nolan 0-1 each. Antrim: C Clarke 2-7 (5f, 1-0 pen, 0-1 '65); C McCann 1-1; J McNaughton, D Nugent 1-0 each; N McKenna 0-3; K Molloy 0-2; D McCloskey, C Cunning, P Burke 0-1 each.

Carlow - B Tracey; M Doyle, P Doyle, G Bennett; G Coady, D English, R Coady; J Kavanagh, P Coady; J M Nolan, D Byrne, E Byrne; M Kavanagh, K McDonald, T Joyce. Subs: J Nolan for R Coady (h-t), C Nolan for Joyce (40), A Amond for P Coady (60), C Tracey for J Kavanagh (71).

Antrim - R Elliott; P Duffin, M Donnelly, S Rooney; G Walsh, P Burke, J Maskey; E Campbell, R McGarry; N McKenna, K Molloy, C Cunning; D McCloskey, C McCann, C Clarke. Sub: J McNaughton for McCloskey (45); D Nugent for McGarry (54); D McMullan for Duffin (57); A O'Brien for Walsh (61).

Ref - C McAllister (Cork)

