Joe Fitzpatrick’s heroics gives Cats the edge

Kilkenny's Joe Fitzpatrick celebrating after his winning score against Galway sent his side into an U-20 Leinster Final where they will face Wexford. Photo: Sportsfile

Centre-back Joe Fitzpatrick was the hero for Kilkenny when he landed the winning point deep into stoppage time at the end of extra-time to send them into a Leinster U-20 final.

It was a reversal of Sunday’s senior game when Galway snatched it with a late free as these two sides served up a thriller that ebbed and flowed with Billy Drennan leading the Cats charge with a remarkable haul of 0-17. Kilkenny goalkeeper Aidan Tallis saved two penalties from Galway’s Liam Collins in the opening five minutes of the second-half.

Galway led by 0-11 to 0-8 at half-time and Collins looked set to win it when he pointed from the right after 64 minutes but there was still time for Drennan to hit an equaliser and send the game into extra-time.

Galway led by four at the break in extra-time with all 1-5 coming from subs, with Reuben Davitt getting the goal.

It was level after 74 minutes and then Gearoid Dunne fired home a goal but Galway responded with three points to level before Fitzpatrick struck the winner at the death.

Scorers – Kilkenny: B Drennan 0-17 (14f, 2 ’65); G Dunne 1-0; T Clifford 0-3; J Fitzpatrick, J Doyle, H Shine 0-2 each; T Dunne, I Byrne 0-1 each. Galway: L Collins 0-12 (6f, 1 ’65); R Davitt 1-1; A Conaire 0-3; D Hanniffy, D Davoren, C Molloy 0-2 each; D McLoughlin, S McDonagh, T Leen, G Thomas, J Cooney (f) 0-1 each.

Kilkenny – A Tallis; N Rowe, B Reid, S Purcell; J Fitzpatrick, P Moylan, P Langton; K Doyle, A Hickey; T Clifford, D Walsh, P McDonald; B Drennan, G Dunne, H Shine. Subs: I Byrne for G Dunne (38), T Dunne for Shine (43), P Lennon for Reid (44), J Doyle for D Walsh (55), E O’Brien for Langton (58), J Walsh for Hickey (67), Dunne for McDonald (70).

Galway – D Walsh; M Walsh, E Lawless, A Nolan; S O’Hanlon, I McGlynn, J Cooney; L Leen, A Conaire; D Hanniffy, S McDonagh, D McLoughlin; L Collins, K Hanrahan, G Thomas. Subs: C Molloy for McDonagh (29); T Leen for L Leen (49), R Davitt for Hanniffy (49), D Davoren for McLoughlin (50), C Cunningham for Thomas (62), S Morgan for Cunningham (62), McLoughlin for Hanrahan (68), P Burke for O’Hanlon (68), L Leen for Conaire (74).

Ref – R Fitzsimons (Offaly).

