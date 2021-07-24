Joe Canning's scoring record not enough as Waterford hold off ferocious Galway comeback

Peter Hogan of Waterford is tackled by Adrian Tuohey of Galway during the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 2 match. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Waterford booked their place in the All-Ireland quarter-final after holding off a late rally from Galway.

Liam Cahill's men looked to be cruising into the last eight before two goals from substitute Jason Flynn helped spark an impressive Tribesmen comeback - although the Deise held out to win by 1-30 to 3-20.

Nine frees from Joe Canning saw him overtake Henry Shefflin as the top scorer in the history of the championship but it wasn't enough to get the win.

Waterford built a commanding half-time lead of 12 points with their goal coming from Jack Fagan, but a red card for Conor Gleeson just after the interval saw the tide eventually turn.

Cathal Mannion goaled first to give Galway some life, before Flynn's brace made Waterford sweat.

However, Liam Cahill's side showed composure in the final stages to hit a few key scores, as the All-Ireland finalists of 2020 took another step towards their year's decider.

Waterford: Shaun O’Brien, Conor Gleeson, Conor Prunty, Ian Kenny, Calum Lyons (0-02 each), Shane Bennett (0-1), Kieran Bennett (0-1), Jamie Barron (0-04), Peter Hogan (0-1), Jack Fagan (1-02), Jack Prendergast (0-02 each), Stephen Bennett (0-11, 7f, 1 '65), Dessie Hutchinson, Austin Gleeson (0-03, 1 sdl), Patrick Curran (0-02 each).

Subs: Michael Kiely (0-1) for Patrick Curran (58); Darragh Lyons for Peter Hogan (60); Billy Power for Jack Prendergast (63); Colin Dunford for Jack Fagan (68); Shane McNulty for Dessie Hutchinson (70)

Galway: Darach Fahy, Shane Cooney, Gearoid McInerney, Darren Morrissey, Pádraic Mannion, Daithi Burke, Aidan Harte, Sean Loftus, Cathal Mannion (1-00), Joseph Cooney (0-01), Conor Whelan (0-03), Conor Cooney (0-01), Sean Linnane, Joe Canning (0-09, 8f), Brian Concannon (0-01).

Subs: Johnny Coen (0-01) for Sean Loftus (25); Adrian Tuohy (0-01) for Sean Linnane (28); Evan Niland (0-02) for Conor Cooney (46); Jack Fitzpatrick for Darren Morrissey (51); Jason Flynn (2-01) for Joseph Cooney (57)