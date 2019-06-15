Joe Canning has recovered from injury and will take his place on the Galway bench for this evening's Leinster Senior Hurling Championship clash with Dublin.

Joe Canning on the bench for Galway's Leinster SHC clash with Dublin

The news will be a huge boost to The Tribes for the tie at a sold-out Parnell Park in the capital (throw-in 7.0pm).

Canning underwent surgery on a groin complaint after taking a heavy hit in the Allianz League semi-final loss to Waterford on March 24th.

The initial diagnosis was a 14-16 week recovery period and Canning could play some part in the game against Mattie Kenny's side.

