Galway have selected the same team that started in Croke Park last weekend for their semi-final replay with Clare in Thurles on Sunday.

Joe Canning fit to start as Galway name unchanged team for semi-final replay with Clare

Extra-time was not enough to separate the sides after a classic All-Ireland semi-final, and the replay will take place in Semple Stadium on Sunday, with throw-in at 2pm.

There had been injury doubts over Galway's talismanic centre-forward Joe Canning, as well as centre-back Gearoid McInerney, but manager Micheál Donoghue has named both men in his starting team for the replay.

Canning was a concern after limping off with a knee injury in Croke Park and would have been a huge loss for the Tribesmen, the Portumna man scoring 0-11 last Saturday.

Clare meanwhile say their team has not been finalised, and will be named shortly before throw-in on Sunday.

Galway: James Skehill; Adrian Tuohy, Daithi Burke, John Hanbury; Padraic Mannion, Gearoid McInerney, Aidan Harte; Johnny Coen, David Burke; Joseph Cooney, Joe Canning, Jonathon Glynn, Conor Whelan, Conor Cooney, Cathal Mannion.

Online Editors