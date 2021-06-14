Joe Canning delivers good injury news as he eyes return with Galway 

#HurlingToTheCore ambassador Joe Canning of Galway at the launch of the second series of Bord Gáis Energy’s GAAGAABox

Joe Canning insists he will be ready for Galway’s Leinster SHC semi-final against either Dublin or Antrim on July 3 despite missing last weekend’s league win over Cork.

Canning is carrying both a thumb injury and rib damage that saw him sit out the action last week but insists he will be ready for next month’s opener.

“I got a scan the other day and there is an old fracture and I didn’t realise I had a fracture in it from before,” he said of his right thumb as Bord Gáis Energy launched of GAAGAABox. “It’s weak at the ligaments so it’s only to rest it up for two weeks and then back at it again.

“I have bruised ribs as well from early on in the (Waterford) game. That’s actually worse than my thumb so it’s been pretty hard to sleep with bruised ribs the last few days and stuff like that. So I am pretty bruised over the last match.”

Canning missed large swathes of action over the past two seasons and finished the 2020 season on a stretcher after an accidental collision with Joseph Cooney in the narrow defeat to Limerick.

“I am feeling fine. I suppose I haven’t really played too much in the last probably year or two years when you actually look back on it.

“Like, only last year, what did we play in the league, four games or whatever it was. The year before that, 2019, didn’t really play a whole pile, 20 minutes Championship. So yeah, the last few years, not really a whole pile so I am not too bad actually at the moment.

“You’d love to play as many matches as you can, and especially the weekend just gone - you’d have loved to get another match in before Championship in three weeks’ time.”