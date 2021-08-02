| 16°C Dublin

Joe Canning could make a hurling contest shimmer like Galway Bay on a sun-drenched morning

Roy Curtis

Joe Canning is an iconic figure in Galway hurling. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Joe Canning is an iconic figure in Galway hurling. Photo: Sportsfile

With a hurl as his voice and a sliotar as his songbook, Joe Canning delivered hymns that soared to the stars.

Canning was a nightingale, making music that trilled and thrilled, each quaver touching the soul, its beauty sufficiently miraculous, mind-blowing and otherworldly to convert any agnostic in the audience to his church.

He was birdsong at the first blush of a sun-kissed dawn, the smell of fresh-cut grass, father of the long days: he was summer.

