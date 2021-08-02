With a hurl as his voice and a sliotar as his songbook, Joe Canning delivered hymns that soared to the stars.

Canning was a nightingale, making music that trilled and thrilled, each quaver touching the soul, its beauty sufficiently miraculous, mind-blowing and otherworldly to convert any agnostic in the audience to his church.

He was birdsong at the first blush of a sun-kissed dawn, the smell of fresh-cut grass, father of the long days: he was summer.

Canning made the road to wherever you might be travelling seem a little shorter.

The drill-bit of his imagination unearthed startling gems of self-expression, diamonds of sporting articulation.

Watching him was to understand the rapture of a bedazzled tourist roaming the western wilds of Joe’s native county: camera shutter clicking furiously, thirsty to capture the majesty presenting itself on the other side of the lens.

On his insuperable days, he was as much a vivid and untameable wonder of the world as Connemara itself.

Canning could make a hurling contest shimmer like Galway Bay on a sun-drenched morn.

Summer after summer (13 in all), he stepped onto the stage and sang a song for Ireland.

In 62 championship appearances, the last just eight days ago, he deposited 27-486 into the Bank of Galway: more than even Ring or Shefflin, more than any hurler alive or dead.

The vaults overflow with his gilded lodgements.

Like his goal for the ages in the 2012 All-Ireland final, the uncorking of a vintage claret that could only have come from the ripe vineyard of an unrivalled hurling intellect.

It arrived as a sumptuous bouquet of daring, poise, ambition, hand-eye coordination and, after he had advanced solo across several Croke Park time zones – oblivious to relentless Kilkenny sniper fire – an unstoppable, whip-crack finish.

As one after another, some of the game’s most decorated defenders were confounded by his genius, a memorable depiction of the great Ferenc Puskas tormenting England at Wembley came hurtling across the years.

Expand Close Joe Canning of Galway celebrates winning the 2017 All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship at Croke Park. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile / Facebook

“The England captain Billy Wright chased Puskas as urgently as a fire engine with all the bells ringing but, unfortunately, he was going in the wrong direction.”

Canning’s was a talent born in the cradle.

From the start, it was clear that the elevator of his sporting life was destined for the penthouse.

Aged 16, a boy among men, he announced himself as a wunderkind with a 1-11 haul for Portumna in a county final.

Not even the deployment of Diarmuid O’Sullivan – a defender so granite-like and forbidding that he rejoiced in the nickname ‘The Rock’ – could prevent the teenager firing 2-12 against Cork on his Galway championship debut.

Here was a hurler with no evident geometric restrictions: Joe could conjure a score from the most remote frontier, conjure a dazzling postcard from the darkest alley on any canvass of green.

On his better days, shadowing him was as futile as trying to contain the winds blowing in across that junction of Lough Derg and the mighty Shannon, where he grew and where his natural-born gifts were polished.

Canning travelled through his sporting life accompanied by a pulverizing expectation, one that might convince lesser men that they were trapped inside a junkyard car crusher with the walls inexorably closing in.

Even as he decommissioned his timber rapier this week, he spoke of that burden.

“People often said to me, ‘It would be great to be Joe Canning’, and I’m like, ‘No, live my life for a week or two and you’d love to get back to your own life again’.”

It was not a complaint, rather, in a week when the American gymnast Simone Biles’s mental health buckled under the payload of all the years in the public eye, an illustration that great athletes are also flesh and blood.

Vulnerable, mortal, human.

Yet, a master of his era, Canning the hurler continued to advance into another world of make-believe.

In another age, it is easy to imagine him as a dashing swordsman, a swashbuckling presence scything through his chieftain’s enemies, persuading them into impotent retreat.

He wielded his blade with rare style, a thread-the-eye-of-a-needle assist to Jason Flynn last Saturday a parting illustration of his superpower alchemy.

A professor of the game’s technicalities could replay the finest eruptions from Canning’s wellspring of inspiration infinite times without coming close to understanding quite how he made it happen.

Genius cannot be explained using join-the-dots terminology.

Expand Close Joe Canning of Galway after his side's defeat to Dublin / Facebook

Remember his face as, with the last act of an epic 2017 All-Ireland semi-final, Canning’s immortal killshot severed Tipperary’s cerebral cortex?

Even through the grille of his helmet, each of the 68,184 packed into the Croke Park pews, could see the sheen in his eyes, the elation creasing his features as his masterwork was unveiled.

It was such a sensory feast that some from Tipperary found themselves involuntarily applauding even as he ransacked their front room.

As is the way with transcendent art, Canning’s audacity of expression and precision of execution had touched the congregation deeply.

Like his siblings in high aesthetics – Seve or Federer, Sugar Ray or Michael Jordan, Messi or Gooch – he made the deepest connection with his audience.

And, so, those of us who had revelled in the exhilarating snap he brought to so many summers shared in the afterglow when, a couple of weeks later, he shed that “greatest player never to have won a major” hairshirt.

The American wordsmith Jim Murray, having observed Sebastian Coe’s gait as he pursued Olympic gold, was moved to describe the British middle-distance runner as the “Lord Byron of the track.”

By that token, Canning is Yeats, a lyrical Connacht bard, his sporting life as towering as Ben Bulben, composing odes to the ancient game that will live forever.

Expand Close Joe Canning of Galway / Facebook

By his early ’20s, along with Henry Shefflin, he had become an instantly recognisable avatar for hurling as an expression of something profound and alluring and unforgettable.

On his finest days, he was a locksmith with a magical key, the one that opened doors to the spectator’s soul.

Those who seek to measure his ranking in the pantheon miss the point: it really matters not a jot if he is the best, the third best, or the 10th best to take up a hurl.

What has consequence was, is, his capacity to hypnotise: for 70 or seven minutes, even for the one-seventh of a second in which he might conjure something breathtaking that made you feel a little bit lightheaded and giddy.

And, yes, blessed to be alive.

His frescoes endure, burned into the marrow of Irish life.

For almost 15 years, he held summer in the palm of his hands. He did things very few others could even imagine trying.

As the late, great David Foster Williams said of Roger Federer: “He whistled Mozart during a Metallica concert.”

A nightingale trilling and thriving in the death metal fields, a songbird whose chorus made hearts lighter.