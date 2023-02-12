Jimmy Tormey’s brace helps Fermanagh bag first points

Fermanagh earn their first league win of the campaign. Photo: Sportsfile

Fermanagh picked up their first league points with a win over Mayo in Ederney yesterday. A strong third quarter was the key for the Ernemen as they turned a three-point half-time deficit into a three-point advantage .

Adrian Phillips found the net as the away side moved into a five-point advantage by the 20th minute, but Jimmy Tormey slotted home on 31 minutes to put Fermanagh in front.

Phillips bagged his second goal as Mayo led 2-11 to 1-11 at the break.

However, Fermanagh started the second half well and Tormey hit the net to establish a lead they would not relinquish.

Points from Luca McCusker and Sean Corrigan pushed Fermanagh three ahead although Mayo responded with two frees from Cormac Phillips to close to within one.

Brian Teehan nudged Fermanagh two in front, but in added-on time Mayo almost snatched the win, but Erne goalkeeper Mark Curry saved from Kealan Gallagher as the home side held on for the victory.

Scorers – Fermanagh: J Tormey 2-0, S Corrigan, L McCusker (2f, 1’65) 0-4 each, B Teehan 0-3, B Corrigan, F McBrien (1f) 0-2 each, Caolan Duffy, T Cleary, D McKeogh 0-1 each. Mayo: C Phillips 0-9 (9f), A Phillips 2-0, J Mooney, D Huane (1f) 0-2 each, D Hill, J Heraty, J McManus 0-1 each.

Fermanagh – M Curry 7; Ciaran Duffy 7, R Porteous 8, D Bannon 7; R McGurn 6, R Bogue 7, B Corrigan 7; Caolan Duffy 8, T Cleary 6; JP McGarry 6, S Corrigan 7, B Teehan 8; J Tormey 7, L McCusker 8, D McKeogh 6. Subs: F McBrien 8 for McGarry (12), C McManus 6 for McGurn (50), O Johnston 6 for Cleary (61), S Curran 6 for McKeogh (68)

Mayo – B Lane 7; J Lyons 6, J Murphy 7, C Murray 6; M Phillips 7, D Hill 7, L Connor 6; D Huane 7, C Phillips 8; J Heraty 6, J Mooney 7, A Phillips 7; J Coyne 6, M Farrell 6, P Dazio 6. Subs: J McManus 6 for Dazio (25), K Gallagher 6 for A Phillips (33), A Gavin 6 for Heraty (50).

Ref – M Farrell (Roscommon)