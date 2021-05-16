| 5.6°C Dublin

Jason Forde to the rescue as buoyant Cork fail to put Premier men to the sword

Tipperary 0-22 Cork 2-16

Mark Coleman of Cork in action against Jason Forde of Tipperary. Photo: Daire Brennan/Sportsfile Expand
Patrick Horgan of Cork rounds the Tipperary full back Brian McGrath to score a goal. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile Expand

Dermot Crowe

Tipperary, facing a buoyant Cork team that scored five goals the previous weekend, chalked up a second draw in the Allianz National Hurling League at Semple Stadium after an injury-time free by Jason Forde.

Having brought back a few of his more experienced players since the stalemate with Limerick last weekend, Liam Sheedy watched his side aim to repeat last November’s championship win over Cork in the qualifiers. But he will be pleased with a share of the points.

