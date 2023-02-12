Jason Forde drives from front as Tipperary bring more energy to seal rare win over Kilkenny at Nowlan Park

The nature of recent regulation league games between these great rivals is that they have been close, the last three being decided by one-point margins either way.

But it was clear midway through the first half in Nowlan Park that this would not follow that trend, as Tipperary were bringing too much zip and energy to their play and Kilkenny were affording them far too much room.

By half-time the visitors were 12 points clear and while Kilkenny had consumed half of the deficit by the final whistle, the conclusions had already been drawn. Tipp might have won by more, but 19 wides and some defiance from Kilkenny goalkeeper Aidan Tallis lessened the damage.

It was the first big test for new managers Derek Lyng and Liam Cahill and it was Cahill, naturally, who went away happier with a sense of renewal about some of his older hands and a real pace to how they went about business in attack as they won on Kilkenny’s home turf for the first time since 2008.

“I came here a couple of times myself as a player and I can guarantee you one thing, it’s not a simple place to come to. It asks big questions of you,” said Cahill. Most of those posed to his team, though, they found answers to.

Lyng has the unenviable job of replacing Brian Cody and this was an early audition in front of a curious 10,458 crowd. But without the majority of their All-Ireland club-winning Ballyhale players – Darragh Corcoran did play – they were always going to be somewhat short-changed.

Still, the new man at the helm was less than pleased with how they stood off their opponents and gifted them that space to exploit.

​“We stood off Tipp, gave them too much room, can’t do that, they’re too good a team and they punished us,” said Lyng.

“We tightened up definitely in the second half, there was more purpose to it and we played with a bit more pace. We had a few chances that would have brought us close but ultimately we weren’t good enough.”

Cahill started just six players who started the opening game against Laois and included none of the same forwards, illustrating a growing sense of depth their new manager is bringing. But the ‘new’ six adapted quickly, with Jason Forde leading the line impressively, amassing 1-15, five from play.

Forde’s marksmanship, the pace of Jake Morris and Alan Tynan, Conor Bowe’s power and the craft of old hands Noel McGrath and Séamie Callanan – back for his first game since the 2021 championship – troubled Kilkenny.

Tipp had a decisive edge at midfield too, where Dan McCormack grafted hard despite the loss of Paddy Cadell to injury after only five minutes. They also lost Cathal Barrett to a shoulder injury after a collision with one of his own players.

Kilkenny withdrew Cian Kenny and Killian Doyle, involved with St Kieran’s College next weekend, while Paddy Deegan was switched to defence for the second half as the home side’s overall performance improved.

They lost Mikey Butler to injury after 40 minutes but David Blanchfield made a difference on his introduction despite Fitzgibbon Cup involvement during the week, while John Donnelly, their first substitute in, contributed four points.

Fundamentally, Kilkenny are seeking to add more strings to their bow and working the ball shorter is one clear ploy in the Petri dish. But at times it got them in trouble in the first half, most notably deep into seven minutes of added time at the end of the first half when Pádraig Walsh’s pass to Corcoran was intercepted by Tynan to create an opening for Bowe. Tallis saved but Morris showed good footwork to work a goal from the rebound.

“We’re trying to work on different things, trying to be more comfortable on the ball but we made life very hard on ourselves, particularly in the first half,” said Lyng.

“We don’t want to favour one style over another but we have to get better at making those decisions on the field and mixing it up more.

“I said to the players I don’t mind mistakes, we are going to have to break a few eggs and that’s the reality of it.”

That Morris goal was prefaced by a Forde goal on 27 minutes, courtesy of great control and vision by Callanan to put him away. They might have added to that goal tally had Tallis not deflected a Bowe shot over for Tipp’s seventh point and then turned out a Morris shot for a 65 minutes later.

“We could have been down a lot more at half-time, in the last 10 minutes Tipp were going right through the middle,” noted Lyng.

“Again, some of our decision-making wasn’t good enough, we just gave them too much room. The second half was decent, but really when you’re reflecting on the game, it’s about the first half and where we’re at.”

Corcoran and Pádraig Walsh were in the full-back line for the second half and it worked better, while Billy Ryan gave them thrust from midfield and a more powerful Billy Drennan finished with 10 points, two from play.

But it was all really cosmetic given Tipp’s first-half dominance and Cahill was pleased to dispel a “narrative” that they don’t see out games sufficiently – even though the gap closed to four points from 12 around the 62nd minute before Forde struck two points in quick succession, one from a sideline, to make it safe.

“That was the primary objective, because we wouldn’t have been seeing out games well in the past. That would be a narrative that’s out there around Tipperary, that they don’t see out big leads. Today was important then to see it out,” said Cahill.

They get to do it all again next Sunday for a Dillon Quirke Foundation challenge game in Semple Stadium but for now Tipp’s recovery from a poor 2022 is well under way.

SCORERS – Tipperary: J Forde 1-15 (7fs, 2 ’65s, 1sl); J Morris 1-2; C Bowe, N McGrath 0-2 each; A Tynan, J Campion, M Kehoe 0-1 each. Kilkenny: B Drennan 0-10 (7fs, 1 65), M Keoghan 1-2, J Donnelly 0-4, C Fogarty, W Walsh, B Ryan, S Walsh, P Walsh 0-1 each.

Tipperary – B Hogan 8; C Barrett, M Breen 8, J Ryan 7; E Heffernan 6, P Campion 6, R Maher 7; P Cadell, D McCormack 8; A Tynan 7, N McGrath 8, J Morris 7; J Forde 9, S Callanan 7, C Bowe 7. Subs: J Campion 6 for Cadell inj (5), E Connolly 6 for Barrett inj temp (11), M Kehoe 7 for Callanan (53), B O’Mara 6 for P Campion (54), S Kennedy for J Campion (61), S Ryan for Morris (67).

Kilkenny – A Tallis 8; M Butler 5, H Lawlor 7, C Heary 4; C Buckley 6, P Walsh 6, D Corcoran 7; P Deegan 6, C Kenny 4; W Walsh 5, B Ryan 8, K Doyle 5; B Drennan 7, M Keoghan 7, S Walsh 6. Subs: J Donnelly 8 for Kenny (24), D Blanchfield 8 for Heary (h-t), C Fogarty 7 for Doyle (h-t), A Murphy 6 for Butler (40), G Dunne for Murphy inj (61). Blood – Kennedy for J Campion (34-37), Kennedy for Tynan (56-57).

REF – P Murphy (Carlow)