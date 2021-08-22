Jamesie O'Connor's All-Ireland final preview: The key match-ups, the puck-out battle and the verdict

It doesn’t always happen, but in an ideal world the hurling season would reach its climax with the two best teams contesting the All-Ireland final. From what we’ve seen in the championship to date, I think that’s certainly the case today.

Three years ago, after overcoming Cork in extra-time to make the final, John Kiely felt compelled to issue a warning to the media that he would “shut the whole thing down” if his players’ preparations for the final were interfered with. I don’t think he had to worry about that last week. With three finals in the last four years, his players have the experience, the know-how and the medals to prove that they can handle the occasion.

Limerick stand on the cusp of history, potential back-to-back titles, and a sense that with the team now in its prime, there may be more to come. Ominously, they appear to be peaking at the right time, and if they deliver a performance akin to what they produced last December, or in that devastating third quarter of this year’s Munster final, Limerick could win today with a bit to spare.

With Tipperary, Galway and Kilkenny — the sides that have dominated the last 15 years all either in decline or transition — great players aging or nearing the end of their careers and new management teams, Cork look the best placed to challenge Limerick’s prospective hegemony.

The Rebels appear to be back, especially considering the recent minor and under 20 successes, and are now 70 minutes away from potential glory with such a young, pacy and electrifying team. It’s exciting times for Cork supporters. That was definitely palpable at the semi-final a fortnight ago. There may have been only 24,000 spectators in Croke Park, but there were times in the second half when it felt like 75,000 — with 65,000 of them from Cork.

Sixteen years without a title is a genuine famine for a county with their tradition, and a rich history that has featured young Cork teams seemingly coming from nowhere to swoop the biggest prize. History often repeats itself. Will it happen today?

Limerick defence v Cork attack

If Aaron Gillane’s introduction in the Munster final helped galvanise Limerick at one end of the field, Dan Morrissey’s return to the full-back position had a corresponding effect at the other. Ten points in arrears at the break, Limerick looked rattled at the back especially after the second of Tipp’s two goals.

That’s something we’re just not accustomed to seeing, and it took the Ahane man’s introduction to settle everything down. The calm authority Morrissey brought seemed to permeate throughout the team, and the fact they conceded just a point in the third quarter, when they made their surge, is evidence of how much more solid they look at the back when he’s on the field.

That first half apart, Limerick have consistently proven themselves a hard nut to crack and are the masters of playing the game on their terms. To an extent, they defend zonally. Diarmaid Byrnes and Kyle Hayes often venture forward to telling effect, but in general they tend to hold their positions, with Declan Hannon drifting back to provide a further layer of protection to his full-back line.

A few things are central to the success of that game plan. The work rate of their forwards ensures there’s pressure all the time on the ball coming in from out the field. How they set up with both wing forwards coming deep, and a physical midfield pairing that spends a lot of time in their own half invariably means space at that end of the field is at a premium.

Furthermore, their tactical awareness is evident in the communication between the players. They don’t allow themselves to get dragged out of position easily. I’ve seen plenty of instances where Limerick defenders will track their man to a point and then hand him over to one of their colleagues, staying in their zones and picking up the new occupant. Byrnes in particular rarely strays from the right flank. In addition, the size and physicality of both wing backs, and Will O’Donoghue, means going long with the puck-out is rarely a viable option for the opposition.

Whatever else, I can’t see Cork trying to beat Limerick playing Limerick’s game. The Rebels have pace all over the field, but especially up front. Shane Kingston, Robbie O’Flynn, Darragh Fitzgibbon, and especially Jack O’Connor are all lightening quick — and they’re finally starting to use that pace and running harder at opposing defences. They’ve also figured out what’s required off the ball to engineer space to attack. What’s most encouraging is the number of goal chances they had against both Clare and Kilkenny. True, some of those opportunities were butchered, but the point is they were creating them. They weren’t prepared to settle for the easy points on offer, a charge I often levelled against Cork teams in the past.

I think they’ve come a long way from where they were on July 3, when they didn’t really ask enough questions of that Limerick rearguard. A lot of their players have found form through the qualifiers. O’Connor has been electrifying, Kingston’s semi-final heroics see him reclaim his spot, and no-one will be more motivated than Patrick Horgan, given the criticism he shipped after the penalty miss and off-day on the frees he had when these sides last met. All the ingredients are there. The skill, the pace, the potential game changers in Shane Barrett, Alan Cadogan and Alan Connolly off the bench, to post a match winning tally. Executing it all on the day, with the pressure Limerick will put them under is the challenge. I can’t wait to see if they can rise to it.

Cork defence v Limerick attack

If you’d known ahead of their Munster semi-final meeting in July that Tom Morrissey, Gearóid Hegarty, Aaron Gillane and Seamus Flanagan would all be substituted, scoring just four points from play between them, you’d have put your house on a Cork victory. It’s a measure of Limerick’s overall strength that they still put 2-20 on the board and shot 20 wides in an eight-point victory.

Ominously for Cork, all four have better form coming into today. Morrissey has hit ten points from play in his last two outings, with Flanagan and Gillane combining for 2-10 between them.

The Limerick full-forward line looked so much more potent in the Munster final after Gillane’s introduction just before half-time. He brings that swagger, cockiness and goal threat that you want in your inside forwards. It’s safe to assume he and Flanagan will operate as a two-man full-forward line, with Peter Casey coming out the field.

As ever, their movement off the ball is excellent, but so too is the service they get — a testament to how well-drilled and disciplined Limerick are in possession.

While Hegarty isn’t as dominant as he was last winter, he’s still had his moments, including assists for two key goals against Tipp and Waterford. And then of course there’s Cian Lynch. When the chips have been down for Limerick this year, Lynch and Kyle Hayes have been the two players who have really stepped up.

Curbing Lynch’s influence presents a huge conundrum for Cork. The Rebels will want Mark Coleman at centre-back to have the freedom to sweep in front of his full-back line. That places a big onus on the Cork midfielders and half-forwards to track back and pick up Lynch whenever Coleman senses danger closer to goal.

But Limerick are so slick at moving the ball in the middle third, and Lynch so adept at making things happen, that it’s not a strategy I’d have any great confidence in. He could wreak havoc given any time and space. The alternative is to man-mark him, but with who, given the 15 they’ve named to start? Can they afford not to?

While Cork’s number six is excellent on the ball, and a key distributor off their own puck-out, his defensive instincts stand up to scrutiny. A couple of crucial interventions, including a big hit on Walter Walsh in extra time, helped deny Kilkenny the goals they needed to win. And while the Cork attack is getting all the plaudits, defensively, they’ve only conceded an average of one goal per game. Maintaining that record, or improving it, is vital to have a chance.

I’m assuming Eoin Cadogan and Tim O’Mahony, who both did such a good job man-marking Morrissey and Hegarty respectively in that Munster semi-final, will reprise those roles today.

Elsewhere, Seán O’Donoghue and Niall O’Leary have been excellent in the two corner-back positions, and I think capable of holding their end up. At full-back, Rob Downey has surpassed everyone’s expectations since stepping in against Clare after both Damien Cahalane and Eoin Cadogan were ruled out, but I think Limerick will go after him. His battle with Flanagan is crucial, and were he to play well, the Cork rearguard just might contain Limerick to a manageable total.

Midfield battle

While neither of Limerick’s midfielders could be regarded as marquee players, don’t underestimate the role they play in how this team functions.

Darragh O’Donovan goes about his business linking defence and attack in an unfussy, uncomplicated manner, while Will O’Donoghue (below) gives that ‘fear láidir’ physical presence that’s so important. My team had it in Ollie Baker, who in his prime was a force to be reckoned with, and O’Donoghue has become that type of player, one whose value to the team, you don’t fully appreciate until he’s gone.

It isn’t just the protection he affords the half-back line, which allows Declan Hannon the scope to drop off and protect the D, but also the 50/50 balls he comes out with, the tackles and hits he puts in, along with the abrasive edge he brings. That’s not to diminish how efficiently he uses the ball. He completely blotted out Jamie Barron in last year’s final, and repeated that feat in the semi-final two weeks ago.

While Cork started Ger Millerick and Darragh Fitzgibbon against Limerick in their Munster semi-final meeting seven weeks ago, it was Luke Meade and Conor Cahalane (below) who manned the midfield positions against Kilkenny. Meade has been excellent since coming back into the side, stitching the play together. Cahalane has plenty of pace and athleticism, and brought huge energy last time out. He was much better than he’d been at wing-forward, and deserves to start.

Limerick won the midfield battle when the sides last met. Cork are arguably stronger there now, but it remains an area they’ll do well to break even in.

Goalkeepers and puck-out strategy

With a decade of experience behind him, Nickie Quaid (below, right) has again been close to flawless all year in his distribution, as well as performing his core goalkeeping duties. His 25th minute Munster semi-final penalty save from Patrick Horgan was probably his standout moment — coming as it did at such a critical juncture in the match.

From a puck-out perspective, he has the luxury of ball winners in his half-forward line when going long, but he’s made their lives easier with his ability to put it in the right spots to their advantage. He’s equally prepared to go short and Limerick have proven themselves every bit as adept at working it through the lines. Either way, their puck-out remains a strength

At the opposite end, Patrick Collins (below, left), in his debut championship season, may not have the same experience to draw on, but he’s had an equally impressive campaign. Cork wouldn’t be here without his last-minute point blank save from Clare’s Tony Kelly, and with three clean sheets out of five in the league and an average of just one goal per game conceded in four championship matches, he’s hardly put a foot wrong.

Collins varied his puck-outs excellently against Kilkenny, going short to a greater extent than in previous matches. The Limerick press will pose a different challenge however, but if Cork can hold their nerve and play around it, they’ll have a platform to play that Limerick completely denied Waterford in last year’s final.

Conclusion

So can the Rebels pull it off? They have ground to make up. Taking the Munster semi-final as a reference point, there were eight points in it, but for those of us who were there, the two goals Limerick scored just before the interval meant the game felt over at half-time.

However, Darragh O’Donovan’s goal-bound shot might well have been stopped had Seán O’Donoghue not deflected it past Patrick Collins for the first goal. A minute later, Robbie O’Flynn missed an easy pick up that allowed Kyle Hayes the opportunity to get in for the second. Throw in Horgan’s penalty miss that would have put Cork five clear, and the lift it gave Limerick when Nickie Quaid saved it, and you can make the case the game could very well have had a different complexion at half-time.

A lot of Cork’s key players have found form at the right time and the longer they can stay in the match, the greater the belief will be that their time has come. The last thing Limerick want is Cork within striking distance in the last quarter. They have been so clinical all year, that their three matches to date — including the Munster final — have been over by the second water break. The plan will be to have Cork’s resistance broken before then.

To me, that’s the more likely scenario. Limerick also have players coming into form and having built steadily through 2020 and delivered their best performance in the final, 2021 is taking on a similar hue. Limerick have the potential and the power to blow Cork away, as they did Waterford last year. I’ve enough faith in Cork that they won’t allow that to happen. I don’t have enough faith beyond that. Limerick to win.