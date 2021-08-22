| 12.2°C Dublin

Jamesie O'Connor's All-Ireland final preview: The key match-ups, the puck-out battle and the verdict

Jamesie O'Connor

Duel for the Liam MacCarthy is between teams of contrasting styles and rightly pits the country’s top two outfits against each other

The Liam MacCarthy Cup awaits the winners of today's final in Croke Park
Rival managers, Cork's Kieran Kingston and Limerick's John Kiely

Rival managers, Cork’s Kieran Kingston and Limerick’s John Kiely

It doesn’t always happen, but in an ideal world the hurling season would reach its climax with the two best teams contesting the All-Ireland final. From what we’ve seen in the championship to date, I think that’s certainly the case today.

Three years ago, after overcoming Cork in extra-time to make the final, John Kiely felt compelled to issue a warning to the media that he would “shut the whole thing down” if his players’ preparations for the final were interfered with. I don’t think he had to worry about that last week. With three finals in the last four years, his players have the experience, the know-how and the medals to prove that they can handle the occasion.

Limerick stand on the cusp of history, potential back-to-back titles, and a sense that with the team now in its prime, there may be more to come. Ominously, they appear to be peaking at the right time, and if they deliver a performance akin to what they produced last December, or in that devastating third quarter of this year’s Munster final, Limerick could win today with a bit to spare.

