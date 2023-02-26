James Burke’s goal fires Kildare hurlers to victory in Derry

Kildare continued their fine league campaign with their third straight victory courtesy of a 10-point victory over Derry in Owenbeg.

The margin of the victory probably flattered the visitors as they hit a late 1-3 to put a gloss on the scoreline.

The opening quarter saw Kildare race into a 1-10 to 0-3 lead after Brian Byrne goaled in the ninth minute, James Burke setting him free with a sublime pass. Burke, Gerry Keegan and Cathal Dowling all got their names on the scoreboard as Kildare threatened to run away.

Points from the impressive Cormac O’Doherty and Callum Kane was all that Derry could muster.

The second quarter saw Derry up the ante and they outscored Kildare by 0-8 to 0-4 to trail by six at the interval. Doherty helping himself to eight frees in the opening 35 minutes.

Keegan, Burke and Dowling all scored after the break to keep Kildare in front, and despite another six pointed frees from O’Doherty, the Derry men could never close the gap any better than four points.

A late goal from Killian Aherne after a great run from Gerry Keegan sealed a good victory for the Lilywhites

The visit of Kerry in two weeks time will allow Kildare the chance to book a semi-final spot.

Scorers – Kildare: J Burke 0-10 (7 frees,1 '65), B Byrne 1-1, G Keegan 0-5,C McCabe 0-3, K Aherne 1-0,Cl Dowling 0-2, D Flaherty 0-1 ,S Whelan 0-1. Derry: C O’Doherty 0-14 (14 frees), J Mullan 0-2, E Conway 0-1, C Gough 0-1, C O’Kane 0-1.

KILDARE: P McKenna 7, N O’Muineachain 7, S Leacy 7, C Byrne 7 ,C Shanahan 6, R Boran 7, C Boran 6, A Goss 6, C McCabe 8, Pl Dolan 6, G Keegan 8, J Burke 9, B Byrne 8, D Flaherty 6, C Dowling 7. Subs: K Aherne 7 for D Flaherty 43; J Higgins 6 for A Goss 47; S Christanseen 6 for C Boran 57; M Delaney 6 for P Dolan 59; D Costello 5 for C Shanahan 70; S Whelan 6 for G Keegan 70.

DERRY: E Mulholland 6, SF Quinn 6, M Craig 7, D Kelly 6, E Conway 7, C Gough 6, S Cassidy 6, M McGrath 6, J Friel 7, C O’Reilly 7, C O’Doherty 9, C O’Kane 6, P Neilis 6, J Mullan 7, D McGilligan 7. Subs: P Cleary 6 for P Neills 42; C Quinn 6 for C Gough 63.