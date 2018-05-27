Jake Morris grabs last-gasp point as Tipperary claw back nine-point deficit to draw with Cork

Just as it looked like they were about to flatline, Jake Morris breathed new life into Tipperary’s season.

The Nenagh club man, who had only just come on the pitch, benefited from some hesitancy in the Cork defence to grab a last gasp point to secure what had looked like an unlikely draw at half-time.

Michael Ryan’s side had pulled themselves level on the hour mark after being nine points down at the break after an heroic shift. However, it looked like that effort had been in vain when the Rebels opened up a three point lead just as the clocked ticked towards the end of normal time. But Tipp refused to give in and fired over two quick points - one from a 65 after a brilliant Anthony Nash save from John ‘Bubbles’ O’Dwyer - which set the stage for Morris to pop over the equaliser and keep Tipp’s hopes alive.

Christopher Joyce of Cork in action against Patrick Maher of Tipperary during the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 2 match between Tipperary and Cork at Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

The home side were marked absent for much of the opening quarter. And while they struggled to loft themselves from their slumber, Cork went happily about their business. They hit the game’s first seven points with Tipp’s only response coming when Seamus Callanan and Noel McGrath combined to put Patrick ‘Bonner’ Maher clear. However, Nash made a brilliant save.

Seamus Harnedy was causing Tipp all sorts of trouble while they struggled at the other end. After 15 minutes, Jason Forde threw them life line with a goal after a brilliant finish. From the next puck out, Brendan Maher won a ball brilliantly and clattered Luke Meade on the way to scoring a point. At that stage it felt like Tipp were ready impose themselves on the game. But the resistance was only temporary. Cork continued to dictate things and were already six points up when Shane Kingston finished to the net from a tight angle with barely a glove laid on him. Patrick Horgan had the last say of the half with a point from a long distance free to see the Rebels take a 1-15 to 1-6 lead in at the break.

Tipp needed a fast start and hit the first four points of the second half with Noel McGrath grabbing their second half goal. The game ebbed and flowed Morris had the final say to keep Tipp’s firmly in the race in Munster.

SCORERS - Tipperary: J Forde 1-6 (4f , 2 65), J McGrath 0-5, N McGrath 1-3, B Maher, S Callanan, P Bonner Maher, B McCarthy, J O’Dwyer, J Morris 0-1 each.

Cork: S Kingston 1-5, P Horgan (3f), S Harnedy 0-5 each, D Kearney 0-4, B Cooper, C Lehane 0-2 each.

Tipperary: D Hogan; S O’Brien, S Kennedy, M Cahill; J O’Dwyer, R Maher, P Maher; B Maher, B McCarthy; D McCormack, N McGrath, P ‘Bonner’ Maher; S Callanan, J Forde, J McGrath SUBS: P Feehan for P Maher (11-14), J O’Dwyer for P ‘Bonner’ Maher (HT), G Browne for Callanan, J Morris for McCarthy (both 70), Cork: A Nash; S O’Donoghue, D Cahalane, C Spillane; C Joyce, M Ellis, M Coleman; D Fitzgibbon, B Cooper; S Harnedy, C Lehane, D Kearney; L Meade, S Kingston, P Horgan SUBS: B Lawton for Meade (54), T O’Mahony for Kearney (59), J Coughlan for Kingston (72). Referee: J Keenan (Wicklow)

