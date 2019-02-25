Jackie Tyrrell doubles down on opinion that Limerick won't retain the Liam MacCarthy in 2019 unless they unearth '2-4 players'

Former Kilkenny star Jackie Tyrrell has reiterated his belief that Limerick won't be winning back-to-back All-Ireland's this year.

Tyrrell caused a stir last week when he claimed that John Kiely's side were not in the top three teams in the country and were trailing behind Clare, Galway and Tipperary.

The Treaty men went on to record a comprehensive victory over Kilkenny at Nowlan Park but surrendered their 100pc record in the league after losing to Cork yesterday.

Tyrrell doubled down on his assertion that Limerick would not have enough to win the biggest prize of all in August on Allianz League Sunday on RTE.

"Maybe I'll be proven wrong but Limerick are All-Ireland champions at the minute and deservedly so but the reasons I don't think they will win the All-Ireland is that it takes such effort, it took them 45 years to win it, to win a second one back-to-back takes an incredible effort and they will learn that there is a target on their back now.

"Every time they play their game is going to be forensically examined, their puck-outs, how they work the ball out, Gearoid Hegarty's aerial ability, it will be all looked at.

"If you look a little deeper at it, they're going to have to get 2-3 players.

"Aaron Gillane has played eight games in five weeks, a game every four days, Eoin Larkin in 2008 played four games in the whole year. The format isn't conducive to doing that.

"I don't think they have the squad that people think.

"Conor Boylan has huge potential but we need to seem him deliver it. Limerick need lads coming in, putting pressure on, keeping the standard up.

"If we look back at history over the last two years with Galway and Tipperary. This time of the year they were flying it.

"(Tipp) didn't unearth talent, as Galway didn't last year and it came up against them.

"I would feel that John Kiely has to get 2-4 players that come into that team and make a difference."

