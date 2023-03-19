Jack Regan maintains perfect record for Meath hurlers

Jack Regan struck twice in injury-time to give Meath a hard-fought victory over London at McGovern Park, and ensure Seoirse Bulfin’s side will go into their Division 2B league final with a 100 per cent record to their name.

Substitute Seán Glynn looked like he might have won it for the Exiles when he fired over a superb point, with this dead-rubber Round 5 tie already in added time.

But Regan held his nerve to land a fantastic free to level the scores, and then followed it up with what proved to be the winner.

Already assured of a place in the final, Meath made seven changes to their starting line up for the trip for Ruislip to face a London side already consigned to a relegation play-off with Sligo next weekend.

Goals from Eoghan McHugh and captain Jack Goulding saw the home side lead by four points in the 21st minute (2-5 to 0-7).

After Mikey Cole had seen his rocket come back off the inside of Conor Hackett’s post, the first of Éamon Óg Ó Donnchadha’s brace of majors kept the London lead to 2-11 to 1-1l at the short whistle.

Ó Donnchadha had the green flag waving again just two minutes after the restart as Meath grabbed the initiative.

But they could never shake off a resilient London side, who never trailed by more than two and battled back to take the lead again four minutes from time.

The scores were level heading into four added minutes at 2-19 apiece, and it was Meath who snatched it.

Scorers – Meath: É Óg Ó Donnchadha 2-1, J Regan 0-13 (7f), S Ennis 0-3, S Morris 0-2, E Fitzgerald, J Leavy, M Cole 0-1 each. London: J Goulding 1-5 (0-1’sl), E McHugh 1-0, R Crowley 0-13 (10f), D Dawson, F O’Keefe, S Glynn 0-1 each.

Meath: C Ennis 6; M Burke 6, D Healy 6, K Swaine 6; S Brennan 7, S Geraghty 6, D Shine 7; S Ennis 8, E Fitzgerald 8; S Morris 6, E Óg Ó Donnchadha 8, P Ryan 7; J Leavy 6, J Regan 8, M Cole 6. Subs: N McLarnon 6 for Ryan (46), S Quigley 5 for Leavy (52), G Dwane 5 for Shine (59), B McKeon 5 for Brennan (61), J Cole for Fitzgerald (70).

London: C Hackett 6; C Byrne 6, S Bardon 6, K Fennelly 6; E Kelly 6, R Lodge 6, L Hayes 7; R Crowley 8, E Ryan 7; J Goulding 8, D Dawson7, C Nelson 6; F O’Keefe 6, E McHugh 7, J Keogh 6. Subs: N Broderick 6 for Nelson (h-t), C O’Carroll 6 for Kehoe (h-t), S Glynn 6 for Lodge (49), P Mullen 5 for Kelly (52).

Ref: C Flynn (Wexford).