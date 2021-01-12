Jack Canning to join uncle Joe in Galway senior hurling squad as Shane O'Neill shuffles Tribe deck

Jack, right, and Joe Canning after they were both sent off during the Galway SHC match between Sarsfields and Portumna in Athenry, Galway. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Joe Canning will be joined in the 2021 Galway senior hurling squad by his nephew Jack after Tribe boss Shane O'Neill added the Portumna attacker to his squad for the coming season.

The younger Canning was an All-Ireland minor winner in 2017 – on the same day as the seniors ended their 29-year wait for All-Ireland honours – before switching his attention to rugby 12 months later when he moved to Australia to pursue a career with the oval ball.

The 21-year-old has since returned and featured for his club in last year’s Galway SHC with O'Neill keen to see if he can make the step-up to senior as he shuffles the deck in the aftermath of their narrow All-Ireland semi-final loss to subsequent champions Limerick in November.

O'Neill has also added Stephen Barrett (Liam Mellows), Jack Hastings (Liam Mellows), Cian Burke (Athenry), Daniel Loftus (Turloughmore), Declan Cronin (Cappataggle) and Sean Neary (Castlegar) to the squad with some regular faces departing.

Paul Killeen, Ronan Burke (older brother of full-back Daithi), Kevin Hussey, Jack Grealish, Eanna Burke (younger brother of 2017 All-Ireland-winning captain David) and Tadhg Haran have been let go from the panel while long-standing goalkeeper James Skehill retired in recent weeks.

Online Editors