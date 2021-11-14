Jack Browne inspires Ballyea as underdogs land third Clare hurling title without injured star Tony Kelly

Ballyea captain Jack Browne, centre, and his team-mates celebrate with the Canon Hammilton Cup after the Clare County Senior Club Hurling Championship Final. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

The odds were stacked against Ballyea without injured talisman Tony Kelly, but they ripped up the script yet again with a stunning fourth-quarter landing them their third Clare SHC title.

It was a gripping finale with Inagh/Kilnamona looking the likely winners as Aidan McCarthy defied a serious hamstring injury to help them into a three-point lead at the second water break, 1-12 to 0-12.

Ballyea only had themselves to blame with their off-colour shooting leaving them with a big hill to climb, but Niall Deasy’s goal from a penalty in the 51st minute had them back level.

McCarthy and Niall Mullins sent Inagh/Kilnamona, who were chasing the first Clare SHC title in their history, two ahead once again but Ballyea skipper Jack Browne really came good in the closing stages along with former Clare football star Gary Brennan.

Browne, in particular, was a pillar of strength at centre-back and with Deasy unerring from placed balls, they drew level with a minute of normal time to play as Inagh/Kilnamona struggled for traction up front late on.

Clare footballer Cathal O’Connor and super sub Martin O'Leary sent them two ahead in injury-time, but McCarthy made them sweat when cutting the gap to the minimum with a nerveless free from the sideline.

McCarthy had another chance to level it, but his free from distance dropped short while they spurned another opportunity from a free in the dying seconds when deciding to go short as Ballyea landed their third Clare SHC in five years.

SCORERS – Ballyea: N Deasy 1-9 (7f, 1-0 pen, 0-2 ’65), G Brennan, C O’Connor 0-2 each, J Murphy, A Griffin, M Garry, M O’Leary 0-1 each.

Inagh/Kilnamona: A McCarthy 1-7 (5f), J Guyler, D Fitzgerald 0-2 each, P Kelly (f), D Mescall, J McCarthy, C Hegarty, N Mullins 0-1 each.





BALLYEA – B Coote; C Meaney, P Flanagan, P Casey; J Murphy, J Browne, B O’Connell; G Brennan, S Lineen; C Brennan, P Lillis, C O’Connor; M Gavin, N Deasy, A Griffin.

Subs: M Garry for C Brennan (45), M O’Leary for Gavin (51), R Griffin for Lineen (56), A Keane for A Griffin (57).

INAGH/KILNAMONA – P Kelly; K White, C McConigley, C Shannon; K Hehir, J McCarthy, D Fitzgerald; C Hegarty, S Foudy; D Cullinan, D Mescall, N Mullins; C McInerney, A McCarthy, J Guyler.

Subs: G Coote for Foudy temp (32), G Coote for C McInerney (half-time), S McInerney for Coote (52), C Tierney for Mescall (54), E McNamara for Guyler (58).

REF – J O’Brien (Smith O’Brien’s)